Walmart Dives into Affordable Fine Jewelry Market Amid Inflation

As an answer to the current inflationary period, Walmart, the world’s largest retailer renowned for budget-friendly groceries, is widening its product range to encompass more fine jewelry, specifically focusing on lab-grown diamonds. Ahead of the festive season, Walmart rolled out a collection of lab-grown diamond jewelry at affordable price points, including a 1.5-carat engagement ring tagged at $698 that significantly undercuts the $6,000 retail price of a comparable mined diamond.

Surge in Lab-Grown Diamond Sales

The sales of lab-grown diamonds have witnessed a monumental surge, touching close to $12 billion in 2022, up from less than $1 billion in 2016. Michelle Gill, Walmart’s vice president of jewelry and accessories, has hinted at the company’s plans to experiment with other statement pieces and larger stones to align with the budgetary needs of their customers.

Other Players in the Affordable Jewelry Market

Walmart is not alone in exploring the affordable jewelry market. Jared, a chain owned by Signet Jewelers, has unveiled a 24-karat gold ingot charm that offers the potential for personalization and can be worn or stored. The holiday season, which runs from October through February, inclusive of Valentine’s Day, is traditionally the zenith for jewelry gifts and engagement ring sales.

Impact of Pandemic on Jewelry Sales

However, the global pandemic’s influence on discretionary spending and changes in the dating scene may have put a damper on sales in this sector. Total jewelry sales in the U.S. are projected to hit $73.8 billion in 2023, with fine jewelry outperforming costume jewelry. Walmart’s strategic pivot into fine jewelry is in line with its history that traces back to selling jewelry since the 1990s and aims to leverage the escalating demand for affordable luxury items.

The online platform offers a variety of affordable fine jewelry, with prices spanning from $28.00 to $89.00. The jewelry is touted as best-selling, suitable for everyday wear, and meticulously curated by artisans. Moreover, it is marketed as ethically sourced, hypoallergenic, and inclusive, laying emphasis on everyday luxury.