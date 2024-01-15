en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Walmart Dives into Affordable Fine Jewelry Market Amid Inflation

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
Walmart Dives into Affordable Fine Jewelry Market Amid Inflation

As an answer to the current inflationary period, Walmart, the world’s largest retailer renowned for budget-friendly groceries, is widening its product range to encompass more fine jewelry, specifically focusing on lab-grown diamonds. Ahead of the festive season, Walmart rolled out a collection of lab-grown diamond jewelry at affordable price points, including a 1.5-carat engagement ring tagged at $698 that significantly undercuts the $6,000 retail price of a comparable mined diamond.

Surge in Lab-Grown Diamond Sales

The sales of lab-grown diamonds have witnessed a monumental surge, touching close to $12 billion in 2022, up from less than $1 billion in 2016. Michelle Gill, Walmart’s vice president of jewelry and accessories, has hinted at the company’s plans to experiment with other statement pieces and larger stones to align with the budgetary needs of their customers.

Other Players in the Affordable Jewelry Market

Walmart is not alone in exploring the affordable jewelry market. Jared, a chain owned by Signet Jewelers, has unveiled a 24-karat gold ingot charm that offers the potential for personalization and can be worn or stored. The holiday season, which runs from October through February, inclusive of Valentine’s Day, is traditionally the zenith for jewelry gifts and engagement ring sales.

Impact of Pandemic on Jewelry Sales

However, the global pandemic’s influence on discretionary spending and changes in the dating scene may have put a damper on sales in this sector. Total jewelry sales in the U.S. are projected to hit $73.8 billion in 2023, with fine jewelry outperforming costume jewelry. Walmart’s strategic pivot into fine jewelry is in line with its history that traces back to selling jewelry since the 1990s and aims to leverage the escalating demand for affordable luxury items.

The online platform offers a variety of affordable fine jewelry, with prices spanning from $28.00 to $89.00. The jewelry is touted as best-selling, suitable for everyday wear, and meticulously curated by artisans. Moreover, it is marketed as ethically sourced, hypoallergenic, and inclusive, laying emphasis on everyday luxury.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
10 seconds ago
Canada Expands Procurements for Non-Emitting Electricity: A Nationwide Effort
Electricity grid operators across Canada are significantly expanding their procurement processes for non-emitting electricity sources. This shift forms part of a nationwide effort to ensure supply adequacy and meet aggressive carbon emissions reduction targets. Various provinces, including Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, and Alberta, are seeking increased electricity supply and storage from private developers to meet
Canada Expands Procurements for Non-Emitting Electricity: A Nationwide Effort
Asian Institute for Event Management Launches Pioneering Institute in Kolkata, Promises Cost-Neutral Education
44 seconds ago
Asian Institute for Event Management Launches Pioneering Institute in Kolkata, Promises Cost-Neutral Education
Osool and Bakheet Investment Company Secures SAR 50 Million Sharia-Compliant Financing
1 min ago
Osool and Bakheet Investment Company Secures SAR 50 Million Sharia-Compliant Financing
Impressive Rise in CanadaBis Capital's Stock: An Insight Into the Company's High ROE
19 seconds ago
Impressive Rise in CanadaBis Capital's Stock: An Insight Into the Company's High ROE
Generative AI takes Center Stage at National Retail Federation's Big Show 2024
33 seconds ago
Generative AI takes Center Stage at National Retail Federation's Big Show 2024
Tesla Shareholders Call for New Incentive Package for CEO Elon Musk
33 seconds ago
Tesla Shareholders Call for New Incentive Package for CEO Elon Musk
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
7 seconds
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
22 seconds
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
30 seconds
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
41 seconds
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
Canada's Ambiguous Stance on South Africa's Genocide Case against Israel
43 seconds
Canada's Ambiguous Stance on South Africa's Genocide Case against Israel
Mama Joy: South Africa's Superfan's Viral Journey to Africa Cup of Nations
45 seconds
Mama Joy: South Africa's Superfan's Viral Journey to Africa Cup of Nations
Reframing Home Cleaning Habits: Health Over Aesthetics
48 seconds
Reframing Home Cleaning Habits: Health Over Aesthetics
President's Visit and Meghalaya Games: A Historic Moment for Meghalaya
55 seconds
President's Visit and Meghalaya Games: A Historic Moment for Meghalaya
Shashi Naidoo: A Storm in the Social Media Teacup Over Israel-Palestine Views
1 min
Shashi Naidoo: A Storm in the Social Media Teacup Over Israel-Palestine Views
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
7 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
30 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
59 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app