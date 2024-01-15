en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Walmart Diversifies Jewelry Offerings with Lab-Grown Diamonds

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:25 am EST
Walmart Diversifies Jewelry Offerings with Lab-Grown Diamonds

In a strategic bid to extend its reach to new and higher-income customers drawn by economical groceries, Walmart has expanded its lab-grown diamond jewelry offerings. The retail giant has introduced a range of styles, featuring a 1.5-carat engagement ring priced at an affordable $698. Lab-grown diamonds, gems synthesized by humans rather than mined from the earth, have paved the way for Walmart to diversify its jewelry range to accommodate varying customer budgets.

The Rise of Lab-Grown Diamonds

The popularity of lab-grown diamonds has been on ascension, mirroring a global trend. According to industry reports, global sales for lab-grown diamonds witnessed a dramatic surge to nearly $12 billion in 2022, a substantial leap from under $1 billion in 2016. These diamonds, cultivated in labs using advanced technologies, share the same fire and brilliance as their natural counterparts, leaving the earth undisturbed in the process.

Market Players and Competitive Landscape

Walmart isn’t the only company capitalizing on this trend. Other firms, such as Signet Jewelers, are also seeking to cater to shoppers in search of affordable jewelry. Jared, a brand under Signet Jewelers, is experimenting with a product that incorporates a 24-karat gold ingot set in a charm that can be personalized.

Challenges Amid Growing Market

Despite jewelry’s popularity as a gift, particularly during the holiday season and the peak engagement ring purchase period from October through February, the jewelry market faces its own set of trials. Social distancing measures enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic have slowed the sales of engagement rings. Projections suggest that total jewelry sales in the U.S. will reach $73.8 billion in 2023, with fine jewelry sales witnessing nearly a 4% growth compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Contrastingly, costume jewelry sales are anticipated to decline.

0
Business Fashion United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
31 seconds ago
The Gambia Bolsters Local Production and Imports, Empowers Women in Trade
The Ministry of Trade in The Gambia has embarked on a strategic mission to invigorate the country’s importation of essential commodities and fortify local production. During its inaugural annual press conference, Minister Joof unveiled plans for a Badea facility worth a hefty US$50 million. This initiative is designed to streamline the flow of crucial imports
The Gambia Bolsters Local Production and Imports, Empowers Women in Trade
Lynne Piggott Celebrates Three Decades of Simply Flowers: A Testimony of Resilience and Community Spirit
1 min ago
Lynne Piggott Celebrates Three Decades of Simply Flowers: A Testimony of Resilience and Community Spirit
Navigating the Legal Complexities of LNG Shipping Amid Red Sea Tensions
1 min ago
Navigating the Legal Complexities of LNG Shipping Amid Red Sea Tensions
South West Water Accused of Dishonesty in Drought Projections
38 seconds ago
South West Water Accused of Dishonesty in Drought Projections
Mastercard Invites SEE Fintech Startups to Compete in Athens Forum
42 seconds ago
Mastercard Invites SEE Fintech Startups to Compete in Athens Forum
CelcomDigi Collaborates with SoftBank and SC-NEX to Propel Digitalisation of Malaysian Enterprises
1 min ago
CelcomDigi Collaborates with SoftBank and SC-NEX to Propel Digitalisation of Malaysian Enterprises
Latest Headlines
World News
Malik Hall's Turnaround: From Zero to Hero for Michigan State Basketball
42 seconds
Malik Hall's Turnaround: From Zero to Hero for Michigan State Basketball
Imran Khan's Bail Amidst Tensions Stirs Pakistan's Political Landscape
42 seconds
Imran Khan's Bail Amidst Tensions Stirs Pakistan's Political Landscape
Jack Draper: A Bold Statement on and off the Court at the Australian Open
47 seconds
Jack Draper: A Bold Statement on and off the Court at the Australian Open
GWL-Voices Highlights Gender Disparity in UN Leadership
1 min
GWL-Voices Highlights Gender Disparity in UN Leadership
Northern Ireland's Leaders Convene in Crucial Talks: Devolution and Major Industrial Action on Horizon
1 min
Northern Ireland's Leaders Convene in Crucial Talks: Devolution and Major Industrial Action on Horizon
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
1 min
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
2 mins
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
2 mins
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
Jacqui Hurley's Magical Family Tribute at Disneyland Florida
2 mins
Jacqui Hurley's Magical Family Tribute at Disneyland Florida
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
3 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
4 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
17 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
22 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
45 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app