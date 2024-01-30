Walmart Announces First Stock Split Since 1999 Amid Employee Benefits Enhancement

Walmart, the retail giant, has announced a strategic three-for-one stock split, the first of its kind since 1999. This move, targeted at making Walmart's shares more accessible, particularly to employees participating in the company's stock purchase plan, comes as the company's shares hover just below their all-time high. An approximate 1% rise in extended trading was observed following the announcement.

A Strategic Move for Employee Engagement

The additional shares resulting from the split will be distributed after the market closes on February 23, to shareholders recorded as of the preceding day. Trading on a post-split basis is expected to commence on February 26. The decision to implement a stock split aligns with Walmart's broader initiatives to enhance employee benefits and foster loyalty.

Continued Positive Growth

Earlier this month, Walmart announced an increase in store manager wages to an average of $128,000 per year, complemented by a revamped bonus program offering up to 200% of their base salaries. The retail behemoth has demonstrated significant growth, especially as the largest grocer in the U.S. In the third quarter, it reported sales of $160.80 billion, marking a 5% increase from the previous year.

Looking Forward: Earnings Report

Walmart is poised to release its earnings report for the holiday quarter in the coming month. The stock split represents Walmart's continued positive performance and its commitment to sharing this success with its employees.