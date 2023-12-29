Wall Street’s S&P 500 Approaches Record High as 2023 Ends: A Year-End Review

Wall Street’s S&P 500 index has been edging towards a new record as 2023 draws to a close, with the benchmark average slightly increasing by 0.04%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has witnessed a modest gain, while the tech-centric Nasdaq Composite experienced a minor dip. Remarkably, the Nasdaq has seen a substantial gain of over 44% this year, possibly marking its best year since 2003.

Global Market Trends and Economic Indicators

Asian markets have experienced growth, while European markets have seen a dip, in line with global market trends. In terms of economic indicators, the labor market remains robust despite a slight increase in unemployment claims. As per the data, 218,000 jobless claims were filed for the week ending December 23, a figure slightly higher than the previous week and economists’ projections. However, businesses continue to exhibit reluctance in laying off workers, a trend consistent over the past three years.

US Mortgage Rates and Housing Market

In other financial news, the index for pending home sales remained at a historic low in November, while mortgage rates fell to their lowest levels since May. The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage declined to 6.61% from 6.67% the week prior. The housing market continues to grapple with its own set of challenges, including year-on-year declines in transactions across all four US regions.

Meanwhile, Google has agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging that it tracked internet users’ browsing habits without their consent. Additionally, the Federal Reserve is anticipated to shift to rate cuts in the new year, a move expected to have significant implications on the financial landscape. Analysts predict strong profit gains for companies in the fourth quarter, with earnings growth projected at 1.4%, as inflation continues to ease.