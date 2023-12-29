en English
Wall Street’s S&P 500 Approaches Record High as 2023 Ends: A Year-End Review

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:22 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:13 pm EST
Wall Street’s S&P 500 index has been edging towards a new record as 2023 draws to a close, with the benchmark average slightly increasing by 0.04%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has witnessed a modest gain, while the tech-centric Nasdaq Composite experienced a minor dip. Remarkably, the Nasdaq has seen a substantial gain of over 44% this year, possibly marking its best year since 2003.

Global Market Trends and Economic Indicators

Asian markets have experienced growth, while European markets have seen a dip, in line with global market trends. In terms of economic indicators, the labor market remains robust despite a slight increase in unemployment claims. As per the data, 218,000 jobless claims were filed for the week ending December 23, a figure slightly higher than the previous week and economists’ projections. However, businesses continue to exhibit reluctance in laying off workers, a trend consistent over the past three years.

US Mortgage Rates and Housing Market

In other financial news, the index for pending home sales remained at a historic low in November, while mortgage rates fell to their lowest levels since May. The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage declined to 6.61% from 6.67% the week prior. The housing market continues to grapple with its own set of challenges, including year-on-year declines in transactions across all four US regions.

Meanwhile, Google has agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging that it tracked internet users’ browsing habits without their consent. Additionally, the Federal Reserve is anticipated to shift to rate cuts in the new year, a move expected to have significant implications on the financial landscape. Analysts predict strong profit gains for companies in the fourth quarter, with earnings growth projected at 1.4%, as inflation continues to ease.

Business Economy United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

