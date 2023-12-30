Wall Street’s Gloomy Recession Predictions for 2023 Fall Flat

As the year 2022 drew to a close, Wall Street was shrouded in a somber mood. Financial strategists and analysts from various firms were bracing themselves for a looming recession. Notably, Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley, renowned for his bearish outlook, projected a substantial dip in the S&P 500 Index. Concurrently, Meghan Swiber and her team at Bank of America were counseling clients to prepare for a plunge in Treasury bond yields. Strategists at Goldman Sachs, including Kamakshya Trivedi, were endorsing investments in Chinese assets, banking on a resilient recovery from the country’s Covid-related economic setbacks.

Contrary Predictions and the Actual Outcomes

However, the anticipated patterns did not materialize as expected. The actions of the Federal Reserve did not plunge the United States into the predicted recession. On the contrary, the actual financial trends deviated from these projections, catching many experts and investors off guard.

Wall Street was largely convinced that the Federal Reserve would achieve a soft landing for the U.S. economy, resulting in slower economic growth but avoiding a recession. Analysts foresaw enhanced corporate earnings growth for S&P 500 companies in 2024, with predictions for the S&P 500 varying but generally falling within the range of 8-9% gains.

Surprising Market Performance in 2023

The stock market recorded significant gains in 2023, with the Nasdaq composite notching its fifth-best annual performance and the S&P 500 climbing 24.2%. However, these gains were concentrated in a handful of large stocks, creating a challenging environment for stock picking. Despite the various economic and geopolitical challenges, inflation fell, unemployment remained low, and the S&P 500 rose by 25%.

Differing Outlooks for 2024

Analysts are split on the outlook for 2024. Some, including Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, share an optimistic outlook, while others like Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan remain cautious. The path of inflation and the Federal Reserve’s ability to return price rises to its target of 2% are central to these differing views. Some analysts are anxious about potential weaknesses in the labor market and rising consumer delinquencies, while others see potential for a manufacturing recovery and positive growth surprises. The dominance of a few large tech stocks in the market has also raised concerns about the sustainability of the stock rally.