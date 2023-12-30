en English
Business

Wall Street’s Bearish Predictions for 2023 Defied by Bull Market

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:57 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:56 am EST
As 2022 drew to a close, Wall Street analysts bore a predominantly bearish outlook, expecting a slump in U.S. stocks and a rally in Treasury bonds. Predictions were driven by fears of a recession triggered by Federal Reserve’s actions. Key figures such as Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley anticipated a significant drop in the S&P 500 Index, while Meghan Swiber and her team at Bank of America warned clients of falling Treasury bond yields. Similarly, strategists at Goldman Sachs, like Kamakshya Trivedi, put their weight behind Chinese stocks, expecting a robust recovery from Covid-related lockdowns. However, the year 2023 witnessed surprising market resilience, defying these grim forecasts.

Wall Street Predictions vs Market Realities

Contrary to Wall Street’s predictions, U.S. stocks soared and bonds remained largely stable. This unexpected resilience in the economy and consumer demand fueled an unforeseen bull market in equities. The S&P 500 ended the year with a gain of more than 24%, and the Dow hovered near record highs. The bullish market, which began in November, extended its gains beyond just the tech giants. Investors now anticipate a ‘soft landing’ for the economy, expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates thrice in 2024, starting as early as March.

Role of the ‘Magnificent 7’

The broader market’s gains were largely driven by the so-called ‘Magnificent 7’ companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Tesla. The market forecasts stronger earnings growth for companies in the upcoming year, following a relatively lackluster 2023. Despite Wall Street’s consensus at the end of 2022 predicting a grim downturn for U.S. stocks, a rally for Treasuries, and a boost for Chinese stocks, the anticipated market trends did not materialize as expected.

Looking Forward: A Cautious Optimism?

As financial experts and strategists reflect on the disconnect between their predictions and market outcomes, some remain wary of a potential recession and bond rally in 2024. The overall sentiment leans towards optimism, with the tech sector expected to continue driving market gains in the new year. The forecast hinges on the Federal Reserve achieving a soft landing for the U.S. economy, coupled with improved corporate earnings growth for S&P 500 companies. Major themes such as fluctuating Treasury yields, generative artificial intelligence, and the Magnificent Seven stocks are anticipated to continue playing significant roles.

Business Economy United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

