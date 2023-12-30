en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Wall Street’s 2023 Predictions Defied as Markets Soar Unexpectedly

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:42 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 5:49 pm EST
Wall Street’s 2023 Predictions Defied as Markets Soar Unexpectedly

In a year that defied forecasts, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 achieved significant gains, flying in the face of Wall Street’s grim predictions. Expectations of a recession, a slump in stocks, and a rally in bonds, led by the Federal Reserve’s policies, did not materialize as anticipated. Consequently, this has sparked introspection among Wall Street analysts and strategists, prompting a reassessment of forecasting models and assumptions.

Defying the Bearish Consensus

Key financial analysts from major firms like Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs had forecasted a bleak 2023 based on economic indicators and trends. Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley, renowned for his bearish stance, had anticipated a considerable drop in the S&P 500 Index. Simultaneously, Meghan Swiber and her team at Bank of America were advising clients to prepare for a fall in Treasury bond yields. Furthermore, Goldman Sachs analysts, including Kamakshya Trivedi, were bullish on Chinese assets, considering China’s economic recovery from COVID-19 lockdowns.

Market Performance Contradicts Predictions

However, the financial markets did not follow the scripted downturn. The S&P 500 index rose by 25%, and the Nasdaq 100 soared over 50%, contradicting the bearish consensus. The Dow Jones increased by 13%, and the Nasdaq swelled more than 40% in 2023. Despite the gloomy predictions, the stock market demonstrated resilience, highlighting the uncertainty and difficulty in accurately forecasting economic outcomes.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Forecasts

Despite the missed forecasts, Wall Street is mostly optimistic for 2024, with expectations of slower economic growth but no recession. The stock market is predicted to see 8-9% gains, with artificial intelligence continuing as a key investment theme. The forecast hinges on the Federal Reserve’s ability to achieve a soft landing for the U.S. economy. Most analysts predict improved corporate earnings growth for S&P 500 companies and continued influence from major themes in 2023.

0
Business China United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Criminal Accountability Imposed for Non-compliance with PIIM

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Uganda's 2023: A Year of Economic and Political Highlights

By Hadeel Hashem

Decoding 'Greedflation', 'Debanked', and 'ChatGPT': New Financial Terms Reflect Economic and Technological Shifts

By BNN Correspondents

Fotoclassic: A Farewell to Paceville's Cherished Photography Shop After 25 Years

By Nimrah Khatoon

Nigerian Senate Approves President Tinubu's $7.8 Billion Loan Request ...
@Business · 34 mins
Nigerian Senate Approves President Tinubu's $7.8 Billion Loan Request ...
heart comment 0
Wall Street’s 2023 Recession Prediction: A Mirage?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Wall Street's 2023 Recession Prediction: A Mirage?
Bloomberg: A Global Hub for Business News and Insights

By Saboor Bayat

Bloomberg: A Global Hub for Business News and Insights
In Defense of the Dollar: Debating the Future of U.S. Currency

By Aqsa Younas Rana

In Defense of the Dollar: Debating the Future of U.S. Currency
The Rise and Fall of the Berkshire Mall: A Mirror to Modern Retail Struggles

By Momen Zellmi

The Rise and Fall of the Berkshire Mall: A Mirror to Modern Retail Struggles
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Presidential Immunity Challenged in Landmark Appeal Case
51 seconds
Trump's Presidential Immunity Challenged in Landmark Appeal Case
Smith's Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Doritos 'Flaming Hot Seasoning'
54 seconds
Smith's Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Doritos 'Flaming Hot Seasoning'
Snack Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Spicy Seasoning
2 mins
Snack Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Spicy Seasoning
Achieving a Flatter Stomach: A Holistic Approach Beyond Exercise
2 mins
Achieving a Flatter Stomach: A Holistic Approach Beyond Exercise
Opinium Poll Reveals Shift in British Public Opinion on Brexit
2 mins
Opinium Poll Reveals Shift in British Public Opinion on Brexit
A Merry-go-round of Endorsements: Who Will Succeed Warner as Australia's Opener?
2 mins
A Merry-go-round of Endorsements: Who Will Succeed Warner as Australia's Opener?
Haruna Iddrisu Advocates for NDC Votes, Receives Chieftaincy Title
3 mins
Haruna Iddrisu Advocates for NDC Votes, Receives Chieftaincy Title
Labour MP Jon Cruddas Questions Keir Starmer's Readiness for Power
4 mins
Labour MP Jon Cruddas Questions Keir Starmer's Readiness for Power
Nigerian First Lady and Vice President's Wife Pay Condolence Visit to Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
4 mins
Nigerian First Lady and Vice President's Wife Pay Condolence Visit to Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
17 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app