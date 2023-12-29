Wall Street’s 2023: A Year of Unanticipated Turns and Hopeful Outlook

As 2022 drew to a close, Wall Street analysts approached the upcoming year with a sense of trepidation, largely in agreement on a strategy that involved selling U.S. stocks, purchasing Treasuries, and investing in Chinese stocks. The underpinning of these predictions was the anticipated U.S. recession, a result of the Federal Reserve’s policies. High-profile strategists like Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley forecasted a significant drop in the S&P 500 Index, while Meghan Swiber of Bank of America counseled clients to prepare for plummeting Treasury yields. Goldman Sachs analysts, including Kamakshya Trivedi, suggested investing in Chinese assets, as China’s economy was expected to rebound from Covid-related setbacks.

Contrary Expectations

Contrary to these projections, the market took an unexpected turn. The anticipated slump in stocks and rally in bonds did not materialize as strategists had predicted. The S&P 500 marked the eighth straight year of stocks getting a boost heading into the new year, a phenomenon not seen since the eight-year winning streak ending in 1976. U.S. stocks marginally rose in light trading, fueled by hopes of early interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve next year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was also on track to log its best year since 1999.

Chinese Stocks and Fed Policy

Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. such as Alibaba Holdings, PDD Holdings, and JD.Com Inc advanced between 1.4% and 4% as China’s blue-chip stocks staged their biggest jump in five months on robust foreign inflows. Money markets priced in an about 88% probability that policymakers would reduce the Fed funds target rate by at least 25 basis points at the conclusion of their March policy meeting.

End of 2023: A Mixed Performance

As 2023 comes to an end, Wall Street finished with a mixed performance. The S&P 500 rose slightly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average also increased, while the Nasdaq composite fell slightly. However, overall, companies in the S&P 500 have notched relatively strong profit gains after stumbling during the first half of 2023. Analysts expect companies in the S&P 500 to report earnings growth of 1.4% in the fourth quarter and say profit growth should accelerate next year. Wall Street is betting that the Fed is done raising interest rates and will likely shift to rate cuts in the new year, thus raising hopes that the economy can avoid a recession.

