Business

Wall Street Wobbles as Tech Stocks Slide: GenAI in the Spotlight

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:04 am EST
Wall Street on the second day of 2024 mirrored the volatility of the first, with technology stocks leading the downturn. Echoing the concerns of industry insiders like Steve Eisman, a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman, the market’s bullish outlook for the year now seems overly optimistic. Despite some banks’ positive projections for technology, a significant drop in tech shares was seen, partly driven by Barclays’ recommendation to sell Apple stock.

A Cautious Outlook for GenAI

D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria raised concerns about the software sector’s rush into generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). Although he believes GenAI to be transformative, Luria warns that the integration of these solutions faces challenges, such as the need for data modernization and the management of cybersecurity issues. He predicts that only a few companies, like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Adobe, will see direct revenue benefits from GenAI this year.

GenAI and the Cloud

Luria also discussed the potential of Amazon, Google, and Snowflake to benefit from GenAI through their cloud platforms. Despite Nvidia’s current success, he maintains a neutral outlook on the company, citing potential overcapacity in GenAI among its customers by the end of the year. On the other hand, he has a positive outlook on Amazon due to the growth potential of Amazon Web Services (AWS) with GenAI.

Apple and the Need for Innovation

Apple was another focal point of Luria’s analysis. Despite a strong ecosystem, the company needs to innovate to maintain growth and attract new consumers, with GenAI being a potential avenue for such innovation. However, U.S. stocks were in the red, with the timing of Federal Reserve rate cuts affecting Treasury yields and oil prices.

The market now eagerly awaits the release of the Fed’s December meeting minutes for further insights into rate adjustments. U.S. manufacturing data indicated a continued contraction, while job openings declined. In other news, Agios Pharmaceuticals shares surged after positive trial results for a blood disorder treatment, and Xerox announced workforce cuts.

Lastly, Goldman Sachs strategists highlighted the U.S. equity market’s superior performance over the past decade compared to other regions. As Wall Street navigates the choppy waters of 2024, investors will be closely watching these major players and the unfolding narrative of GenAI in the tech industry.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

