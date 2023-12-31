en English
Business

Wall Street Predictions for 2022 Proven Wrong as Markets Defy Expectations

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:13 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:56 pm EST
As the curtain fell on 2022, Wall Street stood on the precipice of an anticipated recession. This ominous forecast led financial strategists to make a series of predictions that painted a gloomy picture for the markets. The consensus amongst analysts from major financial institutions was a negative outlook, with the expectation that U.S. stocks would slump and Treasury bond yields would plunge. They believed that the Federal Reserve’s policies would steer the country into an economic downturn.

A Glimpse Into Wall Street’s Predictions

Among the doomsayers was Mike Wilson from Morgan Stanley, who forecasted a significant drop in the S&P 500 Index. He suggested investors brace for a daunting bear market. Similarly, Meghan Swiber at Bank of America advised clients to prepare for falling Treasury bond yields, a clear indication of the pessimistic sentiment that permeated Wall Street.

An Unexpected Optimism For Chinese Assets

However, not all predictions carried the same gloomy forecast. Strategists at Goldman Sachs, including Kamakshya Trivedi, were optimistic about Chinese assets. They predicted an economic surge as China recovered from Covid-19 lockdowns, suggesting a beacon of hope amidst a sea of bearish sentiment.

Economic Events Defy Predictions

The grim economic events anticipated by Wall Street, however, did not unfold as expected. Contrary to predictions, the S&P 500 closed out 2023 with a gain of more than 24%, and the Dow finished near a record high. The easing of inflation, a resilient economy, and the prospect of lower interest rates buoyed investors, particularly in the last two months of the year. This unexpected turn of events prompted a reevaluation of the market forecasts made by Wall Street professionals. As we step into 2023, it serves as a reminder that the world of finance, like life itself, is fraught with uncertainty.

Business Economy United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

