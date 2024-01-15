en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Wall Street Banks Kick-off Earnings Season with Subdued Results; Taiwan’s Political Shift; Investment Opportunities for 2024

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
Wall Street Banks Kick-off Earnings Season with Subdued Results; Taiwan’s Political Shift; Investment Opportunities for 2024

The fourth quarter earnings season kicked off with four major Wall Street banks – JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo – reporting less than robust results. JPMorgan Chase witnessed a dip in fourth-quarter profit due to a $2.9 billion fee associated with last year’s regional bank rescues. Citigroup announced a $1.8 billion quarterly loss alongside plans to cut its workforce by 10%. Bank of America saw over 50% drop in fourth-quarter net income, and Wells Fargo, despite reporting higher quarterly earnings, offered a cautionary outlook for potentially lower interest income in the forthcoming year.

Market Indices Remain Unfazed

Despite these announcements, market indices such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended the week on a positive note. This may be attributable to an unforeseen decline in wholesale prices, hinting at a possible relaxation of inflation.

Political Developments

In other news, the Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan secured its third consecutive presidential victory with Lai Ching-te, a staunch critic of China, winning over 40% of the popular vote. This election outcome might impact Taiwan’s relationship with China, which has dismissed the victory.

Wall Street’s Cautious Outlook

Goldman Sachs identified the European utilities sector as a potential area for investor interest shift in 2024, pointing out several underperforming stocks as possible opportunities. The overall outlook from Wall Street’s largest banks remains guarded, with interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve being factored into the market, potentially affecting banks’ net interest income.

Upcoming Events

More national and regional banks, including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, are set to report earnings this week. Other important events include housing-market indicators, comments from Federal Reserve officials, U.S. retail sales, industrial production, and consumer sentiment updates. The forthcoming World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, and a deal reached by congressional leaders to prevent a government shutdown also warrant attention.

0
Business Taiwan United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
World Economic Forum in Davos Spotlights Geopolitics and Trust in Business
The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, has kicked off, drawing a diverse array of participants that include prominent government leaders and CEOs of major companies. Among the high-profile attendees are President Zelensky of Ukraine, Premier Li Qiang of China, President Macron of France, and Secretary of State Blinken from the U.S. Key Topics
World Economic Forum in Davos Spotlights Geopolitics and Trust in Business
Meesho: Fostering Entrepreneurship and Social Empowerment in India
3 mins ago
Meesho: Fostering Entrepreneurship and Social Empowerment in India
Spanish Investment in China Plunges to 1999 Levels Amid Economic and Geopolitical Challenges
3 mins ago
Spanish Investment in China Plunges to 1999 Levels Amid Economic and Geopolitical Challenges
Gap Inc. Welcomes Amy Thompson and Eric Chan to Senior Leadership Roles
2 mins ago
Gap Inc. Welcomes Amy Thompson and Eric Chan to Senior Leadership Roles
UK Government Bond Market: Potential Shift as Non-Bank Entities Emerge
2 mins ago
UK Government Bond Market: Potential Shift as Non-Bank Entities Emerge
BlackRock Announces Strategic Leadership Changes in Asia Pacific
3 mins ago
BlackRock Announces Strategic Leadership Changes in Asia Pacific
Latest Headlines
World News
Storm Hunter Captures First Singles Victory at Australian Open
8 seconds
Storm Hunter Captures First Singles Victory at Australian Open
Decline in Cancer Deaths Marred by Persistent Racial Disparities, Study Finds
47 seconds
Decline in Cancer Deaths Marred by Persistent Racial Disparities, Study Finds
Maryam Meddin: A Beacon of Mental Health Support and Founder of The Soke
55 seconds
Maryam Meddin: A Beacon of Mental Health Support and Founder of The Soke
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: Government Urges Continued Vigilance
1 min
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: Government Urges Continued Vigilance
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
2 mins
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
Medivir to Unveil Fostrox Data at EASL Summit: A Potential Game-Changer in Liver Cancer Treatment
3 mins
Medivir to Unveil Fostrox Data at EASL Summit: A Potential Game-Changer in Liver Cancer Treatment
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
3 mins
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
3 mins
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
Ghana's Retired Police Commissioner Denies Accusing VP of Vote-Buying in Party Primaries
3 mins
Ghana's Retired Police Commissioner Denies Accusing VP of Vote-Buying in Party Primaries
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app