WalkMe Inc.'s Jim Nairn Named to 2024 CRN Channel Chiefs List

Jim Nairn, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances at WalkMe Inc., a renowned provider of digital adoption solutions, has been named to the prestigious 2024 CRN Channel Chiefs list. The Channel Chiefs list, presented by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, recognizes influential IT vendor and distribution executives whose indomitable contributions have shaped channel strategy and operations within their organizations. Nairn's inclusion underscores his significant role in molding the channel strategies for WalkMe Inc., and his leadership's impact on the IT industry.

Contributions of Channel Chiefs

The 2024 CRN Channel Chiefs list includes an array of executives who have leveraged their influential roles to shape channel strategies, resulting in successful channel partner programs for their companies. The honorees include Nairn from WalkMe Inc., Joe Tong from Keyfactor, Scott Goree and Jeff Tripp from Skyhigh Security, and several executives from Tenable, Corero Network Security, and Paessler AG.

The recognition of these individuals highlights their remarkable leadership and commitment to propelling their companies' success through effective channel strategies and partner programs. Their efforts play a pivotal role in supporting solution providers and driving growth through the implementation of robust partner programs and unique business strategies.

Impactful Leadership in the IT Industry

Among the honored individuals, Nairn's influential role in shaping channel strategies at WalkMe Inc. stands out prominently. Likewise, Joe Tong's crucial role in leading the development and framework of the Keyfactor Partner Network, and Scott Goree and Jeff Tripp's contribution to the success of the Altitude Partner Program at Skyhigh Security, have also been recognized.

Other executives named as 2024 Channel Chiefs include several from Tenable, who have been instrumental in driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their company. Tanya Alfonso from Corero Network Security earned recognition for her leadership in fostering a Partner-First approach for the company, while Mike Gonzalez and Peter Campisi from Paessler AG were praised for their impact on the channel.

Significance of the Channel Chiefs List

The Channel Chiefs list serves as a testament to the dedication and impact of these individuals in driving their respective companies' success through effective channel strategies and partner programs. Their leadership and commitment to supporting solution providers, coupled with their achievement of growth through robust partner programs and unique business strategies, aid in bringing essential solutions to market.

The 2024 CRN Channel Chiefs list acknowledges the outstanding contributions of these executives in channel strategy and operations, showcasing their unwavering dedication to supporting solution providers and achieving growth. Their leadership is imperative to the success of their respective companies in the IT industry, helping partners bring essential solutions to the market.