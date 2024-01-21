Walking the Last Mile Without God: A Chaplain and A Convict's Journey

In the quiet confines of Oklahoma's infamous Big Mac prison, a unique spiritual journey unfolded over a year. The path was walked by two individuals, both wrestling with the concept of mortality - Devin Moss, a chaplain, and Phillip Hancock, a convicted killer on death row. Their exploration centered around a profound question - how does one face death without the solace of religious belief?

Navigating Life in the Shadow of Death

Phillip Hancock, a man who had spent two decades of his life within the stark walls of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, found himself grappling with his impending mortality. Yet, unlike many in his position, he was doing so without a faith to cling to. Atheist by conviction, Hancock sought solace not in prayers or divine intervention but in the company of a like-minded chaplain, Devin Moss.

A Chaplain's Unconventional Ministry

Devin Moss, a chaplain with a unique calling, dedicated a year to minister to Hancock. His mission was not to instill faith in the divine but to provide spiritual care to an atheist, a task as challenging as it was unconventional. Together, they journeyed through conversations that delved into the depths of human existence, fear, acceptance, and the stark reality of a life ending without the promise of an afterlife.

The Final Hours

On the day of Hancock's execution, a somber Moss drove to the penitentiary. The execution was set for 10 a.m., and uncertainty hung in the air. Hancock's lawyers were hopeful for a last-minute clemency from the governor, a recommendation already supported by the state parole board three weeks prior. Amidst this, a seemingly trivial yet poignant moment unfolded - a last meal mishap where Hancock was brought white meat from Kentucky Fried Chicken instead of the requested dark meat. A moment that served as a stark reminder of the impending finality.

In the end, this is not just the story of Moss and Hancock. It's a narrative that delves into the heart of our collective human experience - the intersection of life, death, faith, and the absence thereof. It's about facing the most profound of our fears without the comfort of divine assurance, and the strength it takes to walk that path.