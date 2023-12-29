en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Walking Across America: Twin Brothers Spotlight Foster Care Struggles

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:24 am EST
Walking Across America: Twin Brothers Spotlight Foster Care Struggles

In a world where the vulnerable often go unnoticed, twin brothers Davon and Tavon Woods are embarking on a mission of truth and change. Born to a drug-addicted mother and cast into the U.S. foster care system, the twins are stepping up to shed light on the often-ignored realities within this system. Their journey—a walk across America—is more than just a symbolic act; it’s an urgent plea for awareness about the challenges faced by children in foster care.

The Unseen Struggles of Foster Children

The Woods brothers’ lives are a testament to the untold stories of foster children. Weighing just two pounds each at birth, they were initially placed with a caring foster family. However, their subsequent adoption by a family that treated them, and the other 15 adopted children, more like servants than family members, revealed the harsh realities of the system. Neglect, homelessness, and incarceration are just some of the struggles faced by former foster youth, a plight the twins are determined to bring to light.

Putting Faces to the Statistics

Statistics from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Annie E. Casey Foundation provide a stark picture of foster children’s struggles. But Davon and Tavon are making these numbers personal. Through their website, Foster Kids Matter, they document their travels, sharing their experiences with the world. Their voices are being amplified by media outlets, helping to spread their message far and wide.

A Vision for the Future

But the Woods brothers are not just about raising awareness; they have a vision for change. Their ultimate goal is to open a transitional home for young adults aging out of foster care, offering support and a steppingstone to a brighter future. At 28 years old, they continue to confront the challenges of their past, dedicating their lives to championing the needs of foster children across the country.

Meanwhile, the state of Georgia grapples with a critical shortage of foster parents, a situation exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 11,000 children are in the state’s foster care system, a number that has remained constant despite a nearly 50% drop in interest in becoming a foster parent. The shortage has led to unfortunate consequences, such as siblings being separated and older children ending up in group homes or hotels. Organizations like Wellroot Family Services are striving to fill the gap, but the need is immense.

Isabelle Kirkham, a former foster child, echoes the Woods brothers’ sentiments, emphasizing the importance of maintaining relationships between siblings in foster care. Now involved with Become, a charity supporting children in care and young care leavers, Isabelle is another voice in the rising chorus calling for change in the foster care system.

0
Social Issues United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Renaissance of Coffee Culture: From Everyday Beverage to Statement of Lifestyle

By Saboor Bayat

From Illiteracy to TikTok Star: Oliver James's Inspiring Journey

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Chinese Landlord's Act of Kindness Resonates Amid Migrant Workers' Struggles

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Singapore's Social Media Landscape: Humor, Identity Politics, and the Rise of Instagram

By Justice Nwafor

Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Firdaus Kharas Honored with Prestigious Can ...
@India · 52 mins
Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Firdaus Kharas Honored with Prestigious Can ...
heart comment 0
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By Quadri Adejumo

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Latest Headlines
World News
Teenage Millionaires in Sports: The Shifting Landscape of Amateur Athletics
50 seconds
Teenage Millionaires in Sports: The Shifting Landscape of Amateur Athletics
2023: A Year of Controversies in the Sports World
57 seconds
2023: A Year of Controversies in the Sports World
Reality TV Star JJ Slater Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes: A Life Altered
2 mins
Reality TV Star JJ Slater Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes: A Life Altered
West Coast Eagles Doctor Alex Strahan Departs after Over a Decade
2 mins
West Coast Eagles Doctor Alex Strahan Departs after Over a Decade
CBT as a New Recommendation for Menopausal Symptoms: A Welcome Addition or a Barrier to Effective Treatment?
2 mins
CBT as a New Recommendation for Menopausal Symptoms: A Welcome Addition or a Barrier to Effective Treatment?
Governor Hochul Veto Aligns with Republicans in Campaign Finance Reform
2 mins
Governor Hochul Veto Aligns with Republicans in Campaign Finance Reform
Bermuda's Public Health Pioneer: Remembering Cynthia Mae Eltruda Stovell
2 mins
Bermuda's Public Health Pioneer: Remembering Cynthia Mae Eltruda Stovell
Crowd Chaos at United Cup Tennis Event in Perth
2 mins
Crowd Chaos at United Cup Tennis Event in Perth
Key West to Host 32nd Annual Female Flag Football Championships in 2024
3 mins
Key West to Host 32nd Annual Female Flag Football Championships in 2024
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
5 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 hour
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 hour
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app