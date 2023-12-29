Walking Across America: Twin Brothers Spotlight Foster Care Struggles

In a world where the vulnerable often go unnoticed, twin brothers Davon and Tavon Woods are embarking on a mission of truth and change. Born to a drug-addicted mother and cast into the U.S. foster care system, the twins are stepping up to shed light on the often-ignored realities within this system. Their journey—a walk across America—is more than just a symbolic act; it’s an urgent plea for awareness about the challenges faced by children in foster care.

The Unseen Struggles of Foster Children

The Woods brothers’ lives are a testament to the untold stories of foster children. Weighing just two pounds each at birth, they were initially placed with a caring foster family. However, their subsequent adoption by a family that treated them, and the other 15 adopted children, more like servants than family members, revealed the harsh realities of the system. Neglect, homelessness, and incarceration are just some of the struggles faced by former foster youth, a plight the twins are determined to bring to light.

Putting Faces to the Statistics

Statistics from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Annie E. Casey Foundation provide a stark picture of foster children’s struggles. But Davon and Tavon are making these numbers personal. Through their website, Foster Kids Matter, they document their travels, sharing their experiences with the world. Their voices are being amplified by media outlets, helping to spread their message far and wide.

A Vision for the Future

But the Woods brothers are not just about raising awareness; they have a vision for change. Their ultimate goal is to open a transitional home for young adults aging out of foster care, offering support and a steppingstone to a brighter future. At 28 years old, they continue to confront the challenges of their past, dedicating their lives to championing the needs of foster children across the country.

Meanwhile, the state of Georgia grapples with a critical shortage of foster parents, a situation exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 11,000 children are in the state’s foster care system, a number that has remained constant despite a nearly 50% drop in interest in becoming a foster parent. The shortage has led to unfortunate consequences, such as siblings being separated and older children ending up in group homes or hotels. Organizations like Wellroot Family Services are striving to fill the gap, but the need is immense.

Isabelle Kirkham, a former foster child, echoes the Woods brothers’ sentiments, emphasizing the importance of maintaining relationships between siblings in foster care. Now involved with Become, a charity supporting children in care and young care leavers, Isabelle is another voice in the rising chorus calling for change in the foster care system.