Business

Walgreens Settles Lawsuit with Humana, Agrees to Pay $360 Million

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:06 pm EST
Walgreens Settles Lawsuit with Humana, Agrees to Pay $360 Million

In a decisive move, Walgreens Boots Alliance has opted to settle a contentious lawsuit with insurance firm Humana by agreeing to pay $360 million. The lawsuit hinged on allegations that Walgreens had inflated prescription-drug reimbursement costs, thereby overcharging Humana.

Unveiling the Settlement

The revelation of the settlement came via a securities filing made by Walgreens last week. This event marked a significant turn in the legal tussle between the two corporate giants, shedding light on the resolution of a dispute that has been a matter of much speculation.

Evading a Higher Payout

Prior to the settlement, a federal court had awarded Humana a considerably larger sum of $642 million, in response to the claims made by the insurance company. However, as part of the new agreement, Walgreens appealed to the court to nullify this previous award. This strategic move allowed the retail-pharmacy chain to avert a potentially financially detrimental payout.

Ending a Legal Battle

By settling the lawsuit, Walgreens has potentially drawn a line under the legal battle between itself and Humana over the reimbursement claims. This could provide some relief to the retail-pharmacy chain, which has been under scrutiny for years over its prescription drug pricing practices. The dismissal of the lawsuit by U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, following the disclosure of the settlement, could signal the end of a contentious chapter for the two companies.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

