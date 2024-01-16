Walgreens Boots Alliance Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings Amid Economic Challenges

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), in its first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, held a conference call to divulge details of the company's performance. The call, led by CEO Tim Wentworth, indicated that despite the United States' challenging retail environment, the company's results aligned with its plans. The quarter's adjusted EPS stood at $0.66, attributable to cost discipline in the U.S. retail pharmacy sector, robust international performance, and advancing U.S. healthcare profitability initiatives.

Weathering Macroeconomic Challenges

Despite the macroeconomic difficulties coupled with structural headwinds in the pharmacy business, WBA managed to maintain its full-year adjusted EPS guidance. Encouraging growth was seen in international markets, especially in the U.K. and Germany. The U.S. healthcare sector is also on track for a year-on-year profit improvement. VillageMD, a component of WBA's healthcare segment, is in the process of cost realignment and has concluded the exit of 27 out of the planned 60 clinics.

Strategizing Amidst Economic Conditions

In response to the economic conditions, WBA has initiated cost-saving measures. These include a reduction in the workforce at its headquarters and a decrease in capital expenditure. The company made a significant announcement regarding a dividend reduction to $0.25 per share. This move is intended to free up capital for growth investments and to facilitate debt reduction. Part of its stake in Cencora has been monetized by WBA, and a full buy-in for the Boots pension plan has been secured.

Healthcare Services and Future Directions

Wentworth accentuated the potential of WBA as a healthcare services partner, leveraging its physical presence and the trust in its brand. The company is channeling its focus on enabling pharmacists to provide more care and is piloting virtual pharmacy services. WBA is also collaborating with schools of pharmacy to attract talent and is expanding its clinical trials offering to increase patient diversity in research. Shields, WBA's specialty pharmacy asset, has exhibited strong growth, and the company is aiming to further penetrate into gene and cell therapy. WBA is engaging with payers to develop performance-based reimbursement contracts. Wentworth acknowledged the challenges that lay ahead but expressed optimism for the company's strategic direction.