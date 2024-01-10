en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Walberg Explores Technology’s Role in Energy Security at The Hill’s Event

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
Walberg Explores Technology’s Role in Energy Security at The Hill’s Event

In an event titled “Enhancing Energy Efficiency: How Technology is Cutting Carbon Emissions,” hosted by The Hill, Representative Walberg converged on a discussion concerning energy security and reliability. The event served as a platform to explore the role of technological advancements in abating carbon emissions and promoting energy efficiency. In the broader landscape of the conversation, the intersection of technology, policy, and environmental sustainability was spotlighted.

Carbon Capture Utilization: A Transformative Technology

Representative Walberg’s discourse was rooted in the transformative technology of Carbon Capture Utilization (CCU). He discussed how CCU aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from various industrial processes, including power generation, and repurpose the captured carbon to create valuable products or services. The importance of CCU for fuel buyers and the energy sector was emphasized, shedding light on various CCU methods such as Carbon-to-Value (C2V) Technologies, Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Mineralization, Algae Cultivation, and Direct Air Capture (DAC).

Challenges and Considerations of CCU

While the potential of CCU is significant, Representative Walberg did not shy away from discussing the challenges and considerations of implementing this technology. He specifically mentioned ongoing research and pilot projects aimed at capturing carbon dioxide from mobile sources such as cars and trucks.

Oxyfuel Technologies: A Promise for the Future

Another avenue of discussion was the use of oxyfuel technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The study of carbon capture in different flue gases revealed that oxyfuel combustion cases require significantly less energy and can achieve 100% carbon capture. This makes oxyfuel a promising technology in the quest to cut carbon emissions.

For those keen to delve deeper into Representative Walberg’s speech and the event’s discussions, the organizers have directed individuals to The Hill’s specific segment on energy for the year 2024, provided by X Corp.

0
United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
5 mins ago
Representative Walberg Advocates for AI in Climate Legislation
In a recent address, Representative Tim Walberg underscored the impediments that have arisen in garnering bipartisan support for climate-related legislation. He delineated the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in hastening the process of approving project permits, a move that could stimulate innovation and draw more investments. The discussion by Walberg mainly revolved around the symbiosis
Representative Walberg Advocates for AI in Climate Legislation
Unrelenting Storms Wreak Havoc Across the U.S.
15 mins ago
Unrelenting Storms Wreak Havoc Across the U.S.
US Import Ban on Apple Watches: A Challenge for Apple, An Opportunity for Competitors
16 mins ago
US Import Ban on Apple Watches: A Challenge for Apple, An Opportunity for Competitors
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across U.S., Causing Widespread Disruption
9 mins ago
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across U.S., Causing Widespread Disruption
Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Gulf Coast and Southeast US, Risk of Destructive Winds and Tornadoes
10 mins ago
Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Gulf Coast and Southeast US, Risk of Destructive Winds and Tornadoes
Colossal Storm System Disrupts United States: Widespread Flooding, Flight Delays, and Power Outages
13 mins ago
Colossal Storm System Disrupts United States: Widespread Flooding, Flight Delays, and Power Outages
Latest Headlines
World News
Investigative Report Reveals Alleged AfD's 'Remigration' Plan
21 seconds
Investigative Report Reveals Alleged AfD's 'Remigration' Plan
MIT Graduate Student Maps Neural Tube Closure Pathways in Mouse Embryos
44 seconds
MIT Graduate Student Maps Neural Tube Closure Pathways in Mouse Embryos
Posture Correctors: A Useful Tool or a Quick Fix?
4 mins
Posture Correctors: A Useful Tool or a Quick Fix?
Japan's Pursuit of a Historic Fifth Title: The Road to Asian Cup 2023
6 mins
Japan's Pursuit of a Historic Fifth Title: The Road to Asian Cup 2023
UmKhonto WeSizwe Party Gears Up for Elections: Zuma's Endorsement Raises Stakes
8 mins
UmKhonto WeSizwe Party Gears Up for Elections: Zuma's Endorsement Raises Stakes
Anticipation Builds for Senior High Series Finale Amid Other Entertainment and Sports News
13 mins
Anticipation Builds for Senior High Series Finale Amid Other Entertainment and Sports News
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
15 mins
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
16 mins
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
Adan Canto, Cherished for 'X-Men' Role, Succumbs to Cancer at 42
16 mins
Adan Canto, Cherished for 'X-Men' Role, Succumbs to Cancer at 42
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
31 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app