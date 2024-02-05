Wake Forest's Undergraduate Business School Soars in 2024 Poets & Quants Ranking

The undergraduate business school at Wake Forest University has made a momentous leap in the 2024 Poets & Quants rankings. The institution improved its position by a significant 10 spots, climbing from 43rd to 33rd. These rankings are not merely numbers on a page; they are influenced by the voices of alumni who evaluate their undergraduate experience based on how well it prepared them for employment in their desired industries and companies.

Three Pillars of Ranking

The rankings are segmented into three main categories: admission standards, employment outcomes, and academic experience. These pillars are essential indicators of the business school's quality, making the ranking a credible measure of its performance. Notably, Wake Forest achieved second place nationally in the academic experience subcategory. This category measures the relationship between alumni's education and their career success, a testament to the School's commitment to student success post-graduation.

Impressive Employment Statistics

The alumni survey, utilizing data from the past three years, paints a bright picture for the business school's recent graduates. A remarkable 94% of these graduates entered their desired industry, and 91% found their place in their desired company. These figures not only reflect the school's effective curriculum and guidance, but they also highlight the students' determination and ambition.

High Rankings in Other Subcategories

Furthermore, Wake Forest's business school didn't just excel in one area. It also ranked highly in several other alumni subcategories. These include fourth in teaching quality, fifth in being worth the cost and worth the time, sixth in how the degree aids in socioeconomic advancement, seventh in faculty accessibility, eighth in life-changing business school experience, ninth in recommendation and academic advising, and 10th in achieving dream careers. These rankings truly speak to the comprehensive educational experience that Wake Forest provides.