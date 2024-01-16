Wake County Braces for Property Tax Increase Following 2024 Revaluations

Wake County in North Carolina is bracing for a potential surge in property taxes following a marked increase in property values anticipated in the 2024 revaluations. The evaluations, due to be released shortly, could result in considerable tax hikes for homeowners. This development comes in the wake of a significant rise in home values in the county since 2020, with residential properties witnessing a 53 percent increase and commercial spaces a 45 percent surge.

Affected Residents and Appeals

Among the residents awaiting the new valuations with apprehension is Ashton Flores, a beneficiary of Raleigh's affordable housing project. The concern is shared by Wake tax Administrator Marcus Kinrade, who anticipates a flood of appeals against the new assessments. Kinrade cautions that these appeals could lead to either a decrease or an increase in valuation. In 2020, the county was inundated with review requests, with about 60 percent of these appeals resulting in decreased assessments.

Addressing Over-Assessment Concerns

In a bid to address worries about over-assessment, especially in developing neighborhoods harboring 'legacy properties,' Wake County has conducted detailed reviews. These include field visits by appraiser teams to ensure an accurate valuation. The county's total tax base, following the revaluation of property values, is estimated at $272.4 billion. The focus of the revaluation isn't to increase property taxes, but to align property values with the fair market value as of January 1, 2024.

Future Tax Rate Changes

Despite the looming increase in assessed values, the Wake County Board of Commissioners plans to modify the tax rate in the subsequent budget. This change could potentially soften the blow on homeowners' actual tax payments. The new property values will influence budget processes for the county and municipalities, potentially leading to an estimated revenue-neutral tax rate for FY2025 of .4643 cents per $100 of value. Property owners still have the right to appeal their new value, with the Wake County Tax Administration providing tools and appeals for assistance.