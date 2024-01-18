Wahkiakum County Port 2 Aligns with State's Minimum Wage Law; Manager Seeks Funding for Expansion

In a move to comply with Washington state's minimum wage law, the Port 2 Commissioners of Wahkiakum County have revised their employee compensation schedule. The newly established minimum wage, effective January 1, 2024, is $16.28 per hour. This announcement was made by Port 2 Manager, Sam Shogren, in accordance with the state legislation that was enacted by the Department of Labor and Industries in July 2020.

Temporary Closure of Vista Park

Assistant Manager, Terina Davis, also provided an update on Vista Park. Currently, the park is temporarily closed due to inclement weather conditions. The decision to reopen the park hinges on improved safety considerations.

Manager Shogren's Pursuit for Funding

Meanwhile, Shogren is striving hard to secure funding for various Port 2 projects. Of note, he is negotiating a capital budget request of $380,000 particularly for the expansion of Vista Park. This expansion involves the procurement of three new yurts and their accompanying platforms. This request is being made in collaboration with an aide from Senator Jeff Wilson's office.

Cooperation with Chamber of Commerce

Over the Christmas break, Shogren collaborated with the Chamber of Commerce to apply for a National Main Street Program E3 grant. This grant aims to stimulate small business growth in Wahkiakum County and Cathlamet. If successful, this grant could designate the county as one of three pilot sites in the state. The results of this grant application are currently being awaited.

Upcoming Grants Workshop

Lastly, a grants workshop is set to take place on January 31 at the Appelo Annex. The community has shown immense interest in this event, as evidenced by over 50 expressions of interest and 28 confirmed participants. Shogren, together with a Longview grant writer, will be leading the workshop.