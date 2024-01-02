en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Wagonhound Rest Area on Interstate 80 Temporarily Closes for Water Line Repairs

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
Wagonhound Rest Area on Interstate 80 Temporarily Closes for Water Line Repairs

On Tuesday, January 2nd, the Wagonhound Rest Area, a popular pit-stop located on Interstate 80 in eastern Carbon County near mile marker 267, will close its doors for a day due to essential water line repairs. This brief closure, however, does not affect the parking facilities, which will remain open for motorists’ convenience.

Uninterrupted Parking, Disrupted Services

The rest area, known for providing necessary respite to travelers, will see its facilities rendered inaccessible for the day. However, in a bid to minimize disruption, the parking area will continue to be available for those in need of a pit stop during their journey.

A Day’s Work for Lasting Functionality

The impending repair work is scheduled to span the entirety of the day, as contractors will be working tirelessly to ensure the longevity of the water lines. The swift and efficient operation aims to restore the rest area’s full functionality as soon as possible.

Resumption of Services Post-Repair

Upon successful completion of the repair work, the Wagonhound Rest Area is slated to reopen, once again welcoming travelers to avail of its facilities. The temporary inconvenience is geared towards ensuring the continued provision of quality services to the public.

0
Transportation United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ketchum Launches Major Roadway Improvement Project on Main Street

By Ebenezer Mensah

Storm Henk Batters UK with Record Gusts: A Nationwide Struggle

By BNN Correspondents

District Collector Clashes with Union Representative; Unrelated Political Discussions Between Cummings and Sunak

By Rafia Tasleem

Storm Henk Forces Closure of A47 in Cambridgeshire Amid Flooding

By Momen Zellmi

Doctor Couple's Narrow Escape as Car Catches Fire on Purvanchal Expres ...
@Accidents · 13 mins
Doctor Couple's Narrow Escape as Car Catches Fire on Purvanchal Expres ...
heart comment 0
North Macedonia and Serbia Pave Way for Economic Growth with First Joint Rail Border Crossing

By BNN Correspondents

North Macedonia and Serbia Pave Way for Economic Growth with First Joint Rail Border Crossing
Maryland’s Transportation Budget Cut: A $3 Billion Challenge

By BNN Correspondents

Maryland's Transportation Budget Cut: A $3 Billion Challenge
Abu Dhabi Ports Group Acquires APM Terminals Castellon, Bolsters Western Mediterranean Presence

By Safak Costu

Abu Dhabi Ports Group Acquires APM Terminals Castellon, Bolsters Western Mediterranean Presence
Storm Henk Disrupts DLR Services in London, Wreaks Havoc on City’s Transport

By Salman Akhtar

Storm Henk Disrupts DLR Services in London, Wreaks Havoc on City’s Transport
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennessee Titans Face Quarterback Uncertainty Ahead of Week 18
46 seconds
Tennessee Titans Face Quarterback Uncertainty Ahead of Week 18
Reconsidering Fat: The Underappreciated Role of Good Fats in Weight Loss
1 min
Reconsidering Fat: The Underappreciated Role of Good Fats in Weight Loss
Thailand's Cabinet Kickstarts 2024 with Key Policy Discussions and Visa Waivers
1 min
Thailand's Cabinet Kickstarts 2024 with Key Policy Discussions and Visa Waivers
DML Podcast Sheds Light on U.S. Border Crisis and Declining Birth Rates
2 mins
DML Podcast Sheds Light on U.S. Border Crisis and Declining Birth Rates
Global Biopharmaceuticals Market to Surpass $700 Billion by 2028, Driven by Innovation and Demand
3 mins
Global Biopharmaceuticals Market to Surpass $700 Billion by 2028, Driven by Innovation and Demand
AP's Extensive News Coverage: From North Carolina Elections to Global Issues
3 mins
AP's Extensive News Coverage: From North Carolina Elections to Global Issues
Oklahoma Sooners Brace for Challenge: Offensive Line Scramble for 2024 SEC Season
3 mins
Oklahoma Sooners Brace for Challenge: Offensive Line Scramble for 2024 SEC Season
Trump's Unverified Claims of Widespread Voter Fraud: An Examination
3 mins
Trump's Unverified Claims of Widespread Voter Fraud: An Examination
Murray State Triumphs over Middle Tennessee in College Basketball
3 mins
Murray State Triumphs over Middle Tennessee in College Basketball
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
28 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
32 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
35 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
42 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app