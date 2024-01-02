Wagonhound Rest Area on Interstate 80 Temporarily Closes for Water Line Repairs

On Tuesday, January 2nd, the Wagonhound Rest Area, a popular pit-stop located on Interstate 80 in eastern Carbon County near mile marker 267, will close its doors for a day due to essential water line repairs. This brief closure, however, does not affect the parking facilities, which will remain open for motorists’ convenience.

Uninterrupted Parking, Disrupted Services

The rest area, known for providing necessary respite to travelers, will see its facilities rendered inaccessible for the day. However, in a bid to minimize disruption, the parking area will continue to be available for those in need of a pit stop during their journey.

A Day’s Work for Lasting Functionality

The impending repair work is scheduled to span the entirety of the day, as contractors will be working tirelessly to ensure the longevity of the water lines. The swift and efficient operation aims to restore the rest area’s full functionality as soon as possible.

Resumption of Services Post-Repair

Upon successful completion of the repair work, the Wagonhound Rest Area is slated to reopen, once again welcoming travelers to avail of its facilities. The temporary inconvenience is geared towards ensuring the continued provision of quality services to the public.