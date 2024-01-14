en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Wadsworth School Board Issues ‘Last Chance Agreement’ to Superintendent Hill Amid Personnel Issues

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:19 pm EST
Wadsworth School Board Issues ‘Last Chance Agreement’ to Superintendent Hill Amid Personnel Issues

In a decisive move, the Wadsworth City School District Board of Education has addressed pressing personnel issues by entering into a ‘last chance agreement’ with Superintendent Andrew Hill. This action was taken during their meeting on January 12, 2024, following undisclosed issues related to Hill’s employment.

Agreement Terms and Consequences

As part of the agreement, Hill has consented to a substantial salary reduction. His salary of $154,843 for the 2023-2024 contract term has been cut by $6,740. Furthermore, he is required to complete three employee assistance programs by July 31, 2026. These programs will focus on workplace stress performance, employee wellbeing, and other areas as recommended by the provider.

In addition to this, Hill must undertake 20 to 40 hours of professional development by July 31, 2024, on subjects that have not been specified. These terms are part of a Last Chance Agreement laid down by the board, which allows Hill to retain his position as superintendent provided he adheres strictly to the conditions of the contract. Non-compliance with these terms will result in his immediate termination.

Hill’s Apology and Commitment

In a sign of remorse, Hill has issued a formal apology to the district employees for the disruption his personal actions have caused. He has recognized his personal issues and reaffirmed his commitment to his role and the community he serves. He hopes to move forward, working diligently to fulfill his responsibilities as superintendent and regain the trust of the Wadsworth City School District Board of Education, the staff, and the community at large.

0
Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
29 seconds ago
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
Alan Kuver Memorial fencing Tournament, a day-long event of intense competition and camaraderie, culminated with Manhasset securing the championship title. Over ten schools participated, honing their skills from the 9 a.m. start to the medal ceremony at 6:30 p.m., with Manhasset emerging victorious. This victory bore special significance for Manhasset coach Michael Fabio, a former
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
Vedamarie Ruiz Alvarez Flores Joins Santa Barbara County Board of Education
26 mins ago
Vedamarie Ruiz Alvarez Flores Joins Santa Barbara County Board of Education
Manchester City and School Budgets Poised for a Potential 5% Increase
30 mins ago
Manchester City and School Budgets Poised for a Potential 5% Increase
Coleg Cambria Fights Skills Shortage with Open Events for Adults
6 mins ago
Coleg Cambria Fights Skills Shortage with Open Events for Adults
Autonomous Colleges in India: Quality of Education Under Scrutiny
10 mins ago
Autonomous Colleges in India: Quality of Education Under Scrutiny
Irish Native's Remarkable Journey to Welsh Fluency and Teaching at Wrexham University
14 mins ago
Irish Native's Remarkable Journey to Welsh Fluency and Teaching at Wrexham University
Latest Headlines
World News
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
29 seconds
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
31 seconds
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
35 seconds
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
35 seconds
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
48 seconds
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
St. Thomas Tommies Lead Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
59 seconds
St. Thomas Tommies Lead Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Grand Canyon Antelopes on Verge of 13-Game Winning Streak in WAC Showdown
1 min
Grand Canyon Antelopes on Verge of 13-Game Winning Streak in WAC Showdown
Shirtless Miami Dolphins Fan Braved Historic Cold During AFC Wild-Card Playoff Game
4 mins
Shirtless Miami Dolphins Fan Braved Historic Cold During AFC Wild-Card Playoff Game
Decay Clinches Second Reign as TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions
4 mins
Decay Clinches Second Reign as TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app