Wadsworth School Board Issues ‘Last Chance Agreement’ to Superintendent Hill Amid Personnel Issues

In a decisive move, the Wadsworth City School District Board of Education has addressed pressing personnel issues by entering into a ‘last chance agreement’ with Superintendent Andrew Hill. This action was taken during their meeting on January 12, 2024, following undisclosed issues related to Hill’s employment.

Agreement Terms and Consequences

As part of the agreement, Hill has consented to a substantial salary reduction. His salary of $154,843 for the 2023-2024 contract term has been cut by $6,740. Furthermore, he is required to complete three employee assistance programs by July 31, 2026. These programs will focus on workplace stress performance, employee wellbeing, and other areas as recommended by the provider.

In addition to this, Hill must undertake 20 to 40 hours of professional development by July 31, 2024, on subjects that have not been specified. These terms are part of a Last Chance Agreement laid down by the board, which allows Hill to retain his position as superintendent provided he adheres strictly to the conditions of the contract. Non-compliance with these terms will result in his immediate termination.

Hill’s Apology and Commitment

In a sign of remorse, Hill has issued a formal apology to the district employees for the disruption his personal actions have caused. He has recognized his personal issues and reaffirmed his commitment to his role and the community he serves. He hopes to move forward, working diligently to fulfill his responsibilities as superintendent and regain the trust of the Wadsworth City School District Board of Education, the staff, and the community at large.