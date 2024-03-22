Wade Bowen Unveils 'Flyin,' His 10th Album with New Single 'Rainin on Me' Featuring Troy Aikman

Marking a significant milestone in his over two-decade-long career, Texas music icon Wade Bowen is set to release his tenth studio album, Flyin, on May 10, 2023. Notably, the album includes a captivating new music video for its first single, 'Rainin on Me,' which not only showcases Bowen's musical evolution but also features a cameo by Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman. This release underscores Bowen's enduring influence in the music industry and his ability to seamlessly blend traditional country sounds with contemporary narratives.

Evolution of Sound and Collaborative Spirit

Wade Bowen's journey into the creation of 'Flyin' signifies a departure from his previous work, embracing a broader sonic horizon. This album emerges from Bowen's desire to let each song tell its own story, a philosophy influenced by his admiration for the Eagles. The album's 12 tracks, including three penned by outside writers, offer a mix of anthems and melodic tunes that resonate with Bowen's roots while exploring new lyrical landscapes. Among these, 'Mary Jane' stands out, a collaboration with Chase Bryant and Jon Randall that epitomizes the album's anthem-style aspirations.

Special Appearances and Inspirations

The inclusion of Troy Aikman in the 'Friday Night' track adds a unique touch to the album, blending Bowen's personal childhood inspirations with his musical creations. Additionally, the music video for 'Rainin on Me' breaks new ground for Bowen, featuring dynamic visuals that complement the track's energetic and emotive tone. Directed by Nick Livingston, the video aims to convey a sense of angst and intensity, mirroring the song's lyrical themes. This artistic choice highlights Bowen's willingness to experiment and push the boundaries of traditional country music videos.

'Flyin' into New Beginnings

As 'Flyin' readies for release, Bowen looks forward to reconnecting with fans, both old and new, through his upcoming shows in New Braunfels, Texas. These performances, alongside Miranda Lambert, promise to deliver the raw energy and heartfelt storytelling that have become hallmarks of Bowen's career. With 'Flyin', Wade Bowen not only reflects on his personal and professional growth but also invites listeners on a journey that celebrates the joys, sorrows, and redemptions of life. It's a record that, much like its creator, refuses to be confined by genre, promising a flight through the myriad landscapes of human emotion.