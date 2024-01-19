Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty Properties See Distribution Dip Amid Lower Production and Prices

The recent distribution announcement for Waddell Ranch Properties and Texas Royalty Properties has been marked by a decline compared to the previous month. The dip is attributed to a marginal drop in production, coupled with lower oil and gas prices, and a surge in capital expenditures for Waddell Ranch Properties.

Key Figures and Implications

For November, the Waddell Ranch reported an oil production of 243,384 barrels, priced on average at $76.54 per barrel. Gas production was logged at 855,733 Mcf, with a mean price of $0.11 per Mcf. The properties' net revenue amounted to $17,899,375. After accounting for lease operating expenses reaching $5,601,315 and capital expenditures of $11,886,206, the Net Profit Interest (NPI) stood at $411,277. This resulted in a net contribution of $308,458 to the monthly distribution, factoring in the Trust's 75% share.

The revenue decrease for the Waddell Ranch was driven by lower pricing and volumes, compounded by a one-day drop in production and an upsurge in capital expenditures due to increased horizontal frac costs. Future distributions from the Waddell Ranch Properties may see an impact based on the trajectory of oil and gas price trends.

Projected Expenditures and Production

The Waddell Ranch has projected a capital expenditure budget of $96.8 million for 2023, of which 84% has already been utilized for activities from January through November. On the other hand, the Texas Royalty Properties saw a production of 16,739 barrels of oil and 9,503 Mcf of gas. This resulted in revenues of $1,417,599, with a net contribution of $1,204,095 to the distribution post taxes and a 95% NPI.

Legal Proceedings and Tax Information

The Trust is presently engaged in a legal battle with Blackbeard Operating, LLC, aiming to recoup over $15 million for alleged underpayment of royalties. Unit holders can anticipate their tax information to be mailed in early March 2024. Additionally, resources such as tax calculators and financial reports will be made available on the Permian's website.