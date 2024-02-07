Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival Unveils Lineup for 5th Edition

Waco, Texas, is set to host the 5th edition of the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival. The event has unveiled its final lineup, which includes a diverse array of 32 films. These comprise 11 feature films and 21 short, student, or animated films from various countries. The festival is more than just a cinematic experience; it's a celebration of the arts, featuring live performances, a silent auction, and engaging activities like the Celebrity Golf Classic.

Festival Highlights

The festivities kick off with the 5th Annual Champions Award Gala. This grand event will honor prominent industry figures such as actress Geena Davis and Broadway star Alton Fitzgerald White. But these awards are just the beginning. The festival guarantees a host of special events, including educational workshops for budding filmmakers, a filmmakers award ceremony, and a vibrant concert from the multi-genre band, Ozomatli.

Economic Impact and Local Development

More than just a cultural event, the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival carries significant economic implications. By encouraging filmmakers to produce their work in Waco, the festival aims to boost the local economy and align with the substantial family and faith-based market in the U.S., valued at a whopping $2.1 trillion. This endeavor is supported by numerous community partners and media outlets, along with sponsors like TFNB Your Bank for Life, Greg May Honda, and Cambria Hotels.

A Grand Finale

As the festival draws to a close, attendees will be treated to a performance of the Off-Broadway play 'An Adam Experiment.' This one-man show is a fitting end to an event that celebrates the power of storytelling across various mediums.