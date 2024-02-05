WACKER Chemical Corporation Debuts Superior Adhesive Gel and Sustainable Products at MD&M West Tradeshow

Global chemical R&D and manufacturing company, WACKER Chemical Corporation, made a significant appearance at the MD&M West tradeshow in Anaheim, California. The firm used this platform to display its expansive range of silicone products, specifically designed for the medical industry. The offerings included the USP Class VI SILPURAN grades, developed for use in medical devices, prosthetics, orthotics, and wound care applications.

Introducing SILPURAN 2124: A New Leap in Silicone Adhesive Gels

The event saw the unveiling of SILPURAN 2124, a new silicone gel that possesses adhesive qualities far superior to its contemporaries. This gel is especially beneficial for wearable medical devices, offering double the peel strength of conventional gels. It ensures not only reliable skin adhesion but also facilitates a pain-free removal process.

Navigating Towards Sustainability with ELASTOSIL Eco Line

WACKER Chemical Corporation also used this occasion to present its ELASTOSIL eco line of silicone rubber products. Produced using a bio-methanol mass balance approach, these products are certified by TUV Nord to the REDcert2 standard. This approach replaces fossil resources with renewable materials, thus conserving them. The ELASTOSIL eco products maintain the same processing and end properties as their traditional counterparts. Moreover, customers receive certificates confirming the conservation of fossil resources when they purchase these products.

Customer Support and Education: WACKER's Added Value

WACKER's technical team provides extensive customer support. They offer product recommendations, regulatory and application support. The company also runs an educational program called WACKER ACADEMY for its customers. Attendees were invited to visit Booth 2121 at the MD&M West tradeshow for engaging with WACKER experts and witnessing product demonstrations.