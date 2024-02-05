W.K. Kellogg Foundation Announces New General Counsel and Other Leadership Changes

In a significant leadership reshuffle, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), one of the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States, has appointed Kahlil C. Williams as its new general counsel and corporate secretary. Williams brings a wealth of legal experience to his new role, including corporate litigation, managing government inquiries and advising on legal and reputational risks related to Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) programs.

Williams' Expertise and Role

Williams will be responsible for overseeing all legal matters for WKKF, providing legal counsel to the board of trustees, president and CEO, executive team, and staff. His duties will also extend to supervising the foundation's internal audit function. Prior to joining WKKF, Williams led the Black Lawyers Group, the ESG Working Group, and co-led the firm's Racial Justice & Equality Initiative at Ballard Spahr LLP. His expertise in voting rights matters adds another layer to his multifaceted legal background. Williams holds a juris doctorate from Columbia Law School and has held significant positions at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, the Brennan Center for Justice, and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.

Other Leadership Changes

Alongside Williams' appointment, WKKF announced promotions for three executive leaders - Dr. Carla Thompson Payton as chief strategist and impact officer, Dr. Alandra L. Washington as chief transformation and organizational effectiveness officer, and Michael Murphy as chief of staff. Furthermore, Don Williamson and Dianna Langenburg earned title changes, now serving as chief financial officer and treasurer, and chief of talent and human resources officer, respectively. These leadership changes are reflective of the foundation's collective approach to executing its strategies.

WKKF's Recent Recognition

Recently, WKKF was honored with the Pursuit of Excellence designation by the Michigan Performance Excellence Program (MIPEx), marking the first step towards The Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. Established in 1930 by Will Keith Kellogg, the foundation is dedicated to creating equal opportunities for vulnerable children.