Vyant Bio Witnesses Short Interest Slump and Investment Surge from US Bancorp DE

Biotechnology firm Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT) witnessed a noteworthy 23.1% slump in short interest in December 2023. This marked decrease brought the short interest down from 56,700 shares on November 30th to 43,600 shares by December 15th. The days-to-cover ratio, representing the number of days it would take to cover all short positions, stood at a lean 0.9, based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares.

Increased Investment from US Bancorp DE

Another significant development for Vyant Bio was the substantial investment inflow from hedge fund US Bancorp DE. The fund amplified its stake in the company by a staggering 3,001.6% in the first quarter. This increase accounted for the purchase of an additional 24,013 shares, bringing the total to 24,813 shares. This stake amounts to roughly 0.08% of Vyant Bio, valued at an estimated $35,000 according to the latest SEC filing.

Performance of Vyant Bio’s Stock

On the trading front, Vyant Bio’s share price experienced a minor uptick of $0.01, closing the day at $0.19. The trading volume for the day was 19,116 shares, falling short of the average volume of 32,359. The company’s financial indicators displayed a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86, and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Over the course of the past 50 and 200 days, the average stock price held steady at $0.18. The stock’s 1-year low and high were $0.14 and $1.58 respectively.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio is a pioneering biotechnology company specializing in the discovery of treatments for intricate neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s innovative drug discovery platform harmonizes human-derived organoid models, scaled biology, and machine learning. This combination allows Vyant Bio to identify potential remedies for rare CNS genetic disorders such as Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 deficiency disorders, and familial Parkinson’s disease.