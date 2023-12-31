en English
Business

Vyant Bio Witnesses Short Interest Slump and Investment Surge from US Bancorp DE

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:02 pm EST
Biotechnology firm Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT) witnessed a noteworthy 23.1% slump in short interest in December 2023. This marked decrease brought the short interest down from 56,700 shares on November 30th to 43,600 shares by December 15th. The days-to-cover ratio, representing the number of days it would take to cover all short positions, stood at a lean 0.9, based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares.

Increased Investment from US Bancorp DE

Another significant development for Vyant Bio was the substantial investment inflow from hedge fund US Bancorp DE. The fund amplified its stake in the company by a staggering 3,001.6% in the first quarter. This increase accounted for the purchase of an additional 24,013 shares, bringing the total to 24,813 shares. This stake amounts to roughly 0.08% of Vyant Bio, valued at an estimated $35,000 according to the latest SEC filing.

Performance of Vyant Bio’s Stock

On the trading front, Vyant Bio’s share price experienced a minor uptick of $0.01, closing the day at $0.19. The trading volume for the day was 19,116 shares, falling short of the average volume of 32,359. The company’s financial indicators displayed a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86, and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Over the course of the past 50 and 200 days, the average stock price held steady at $0.18. The stock’s 1-year low and high were $0.14 and $1.58 respectively.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio is a pioneering biotechnology company specializing in the discovery of treatments for intricate neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s innovative drug discovery platform harmonizes human-derived organoid models, scaled biology, and machine learning. This combination allows Vyant Bio to identify potential remedies for rare CNS genetic disorders such as Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 deficiency disorders, and familial Parkinson’s disease.

Business United States
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

