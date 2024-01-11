Vulcan Rocket Launch Marks New Era in Space Exploration; New Insights into MS and Dinosaur Species Discovered

The long-anticipated Vulcan rocket, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin’s United Launch Alliance, has successfully launched, marking a significant shift in the satellite launch market. This event poses a potent challenge to SpaceX’s supremacy, which has been unchallenged until now. The successful launch of the Vulcan rocket alleviates the Pentagon’s concerns over an overreliance on SpaceX for national security missions and satellite launches, signalling a new era in space exploration.

The Maiden Flight of Vulcan

The maiden flight of Vulcan took place on Monday. A technical glitch prevented its payload, a privately funded moon lander, from completing its mission. However, the launch itself was a success, demonstrating the Vulcan rocket’s capabilities and cost advantages. The moon lander, launched by Astrobotic, faced technological issues, but this incident emphasizes the challenges and complexities of space exploration.

New Insights into Multiple Sclerosis

On the scientific front, a groundbreaking study on the DNA of ancient Europeans has shed new light on the origins of multiple sclerosis (MS). Researchers drew conclusions from the DNA sequences of 1,664 ancient individuals, comparing them with modern DNA data. They found that genetic variants that increase the risk of MS in present times were beneficial in the past, offering protection against diseases transmitted by animals.

Discovery of New Tyrannosaurus Species

In another remarkable breakthrough, scientists have identified a new species of Tyrannosaurus from a partial skull discovered in New Mexico in 1983. The species, named Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis, is thought to have lived several million years prior to T. rex and shares a similar size. Initially believed to be a T. rex, recent studies have uncovered subtle differences, leading to its classification as a new species.