Science & Technology

Voyage to the Final Frontier: Star Trek Fans’ Ashes Sent to Space

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
Voyage to the Final Frontier: Star Trek Fans’ Ashes Sent to Space

Twelve years after her passing, Vancouver’s Gloria Knowlan, an ardent Star Trek devotee, gets her final wish fulfilled – a celestial voyage to the final frontier. In an event set to echo in the annals of space memorials, Knowlan’s ashes, along with those of notable Star Trek figures, will be dispatched into deep space on a rocket launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The memorial journey, facilitated by Celestis Inc, an American company with over two decades of experience in memorial space flights, carries an added significance – it marks the company’s maiden voyage aiming for deep space.

A Unique Journey of Remembrance

This one-of-a-kind mission will carry approximately 250 capsules, each containing the remains or DNA samples of departed souls. Knowlan’s ashes will share the journey with the remains of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife Majel Barrett Roddenberry, and stars Nichelle Nichols, DeForest Kelley, and James Doohan. The capsules are designed not to return to Earth, completing a final journey that mirrors the epic voyages of the Star Trek universe.

The Vulcan Rocket’s Dual Mission

The Vulcan rocket, tasked with this unique mission, has a dual objective. While its primary function is to test its capabilities for future commercial lunar landings, the memorial flight serves as a secondary purpose. Some capsules, including those containing the remains of the Star Trek icons, will be left on the moon, whereas others, like Knowlan’s, will forge ahead into deeper space, perhaps even beyond Mars.

Space Memorials: A New Era of Commemoration

As technology blurs the lines between the possible and the impossible, space memorials have emerged as an increasingly personal choice for commemorating lives. This upcoming launch stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Star Trek and its profound influence on its fans, who now have the opportunity to join their heroes on a final voyage to the final frontier.

Science & Technology
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

