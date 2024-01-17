Vornado Realty Trust to Host Earnings Call Discussing Alexander's Operations

In a significant development, Vornado Realty Trust, the entity managing operations for Alexander's, Inc., has announced its forthcoming quarterly earnings conference call and audio webcast, slated for February 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call is expected to discuss matters pertaining to Alexander's, Inc, including its quarterly common stock dividends.

A Window into Alexander's Operations

The conference call will be accessible to participants by dialing the designated domestic or international numbers and entering a specified passcode. In addition, the conference call will be webcast live on Vornado's website, under the Investor Relations section. A playback option will also be available post-call, offering an opportunity for those who miss the live webcast to catch up on the proceedings.

Behind Alexander's, Inc.

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of five properties located strategically in the New York City metropolitan area. With Vornado Realty Trust at the helm of operations, the REIT stands as a significant player in the real estate market.

Forward-Looking Statements and Influential Factors

The announcement included a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, which are not definitive performance indicators but rather reflect the company's current plans, expectations, and beliefs. These are subject to a multitude of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Influential factors such as interest rates, inflation, and the general economic and real estate market conditions can affect future results. These factors are explained in greater detail in the company's annual report. The forward-looking statements fall under the protection of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The announcement also highlighted that all dividends are subject to board approval. Therefore, there is no certainty regarding the amount or timing of future dividends.