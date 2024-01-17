Vornado Realty Trust Reveals Key Dates for 2023 Financial Reporting and Dividend Declarations

Breaking into the realm of real estate financial reporting, Vornado Realty Trust, a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust, has established its calendar for the annual financial disclosures and dividend declarations for the year 2023. A significant player in New York City's commercial real estate market, Vornado's movements and projections are closely followed by investors and stakeholders alike.
Financial Reporting and Earnings Release
The company has announced that its annual report on Form 10-K, encapsulating the full year's earnings, will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 12, 2024. This event will coincide with the close of the New York Stock Exchange. In a simultaneous release, Vornado will also publicize its fourth quarter and full year earnings, offering a comprehensive view of the company's financial performance for the year 2023.
Conference Call and Webcast
To delve into these results and provide a forum for discussion, Vornado has scheduled a conference call and audio webcast for February 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Investors and stakeholders can join the conversation by dialing specific numbers for both domestic and international participants. Alternatively, the webcast will be broadcast live on the company's website, ensuring maximum accessibility. Fostering convenience, the website will also host an online playback of the webcast post-event.
Dividend Declarations
In dividend-related news, the company's Board of Trustees is anticipated to declare regular quarterly preferred dividends on February 8, 2024. Also, Vornado has laid out plans to pay one common share dividend for 2024 in the fourth quarter, demonstrating its commitment to providing returns to its shareholders.
In conclusion, Vornado's announcement also contains a forward-looking statement disclaimer. The company emphasizes that such projections are not guaranteed and hinge on numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. These include the potential impact of varying interest rates, fluctuating inflation, and broader economic conditions on the company's business and the real estate market at large.