Volunteers Rally to Save Trees from Invasive Ivy at Historic St. Mary's City

This Saturday, March 9, 2024, Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust (PTLT) volunteers are set to gather at Historic St. Mary's City (HSMC) for a crucial environmental initiative. The mission: to liberate local trees from the clutches of invasive English Ivy, offering participants a scenic waterfront view as they work. With promising weather forecasts, the event promises not just a chance to protect the environment but also an opportunity for community engagement.

Environmental Guardianship in Action

Starting bright and early at 9:00 a.m., the volunteers will convene at Farthings Ordinary Parking Lot, moving south towards the Margaret Brent Gazebo. This initiative is part of a broader effort to preserve and protect the natural landscape of HSMC, a site of both historical and ecological significance. The removal of English Ivy, a non-native species, is crucial in preventing the suffocation and eventual death of trees, thereby maintaining biodiversity and ecological balance in the area.

Community Support and Participation

The event not only highlights the environmental commitment of the PTLT and its volunteers but also showcases the community's solidarity in preserving its natural heritage. The Good Earth Natural Foods Company in Leonardtown has stepped up to support the effort by providing bottled water and snacks for the volunteers. This gesture of goodwill underscores the importance of community-based initiatives in addressing environmental challenges and fostering a sense of shared responsibility towards nature's preservation.

A Call to Action

PTLT's invitation extends to everyone interested in contributing to the environmental well-being of Historic St. Mary's City. This event is a testament to the power of collective action and the significant impact it can have on preserving natural landscapes for future generations. As the volunteers work their way along the waterfront, removing invasive plants and protecting the local flora, they set a powerful example of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

As the day concludes, the efforts of the PTLT volunteers at HSMC will stand as a beacon of hope and a call to action for communities everywhere. The fight against invasive species is a testament to what can be achieved when individuals come together for a common cause. It reiterates the importance of preserving our natural heritage and the role each person can play in safeguarding the environment for future generations.