Volunteers Needed for Wreath Retirement Ceremony at Dallas -- Fort Worth National Cemetery

The non-profit organization, Wreaths Across America, has issued an appeal to the public for volunteers to partake in the upcoming wreath retirement ceremony at the Dallas -- Fort Worth National Cemetery. The event, intended to pay tribute to the nation's veterans, is scheduled for January 20, starting at 8 a.m.

Advertisment

Call for Volunteers

Volunteers will congregate at the cemetery to retire the remembrance wreaths that were placed during the holidays to honor the men and women who served their country. The organization emphasizes the importance of volunteer participation in maintaining the dignity of the national cemetery and paying respects to the veterans. Wreaths Across America has requested volunteers to come prepared with essentials such as water, work gloves, and a broomstick without the broom attachment to aid the wreath removal process.

A Community Affair

Advertisment

The ceremony is designed to be a community event, open to children and adults alike. To assist with the activities, volunteers are permitted to bring garden wagons, trucks, and trailers. The organization highlights the communal effort involved in the retirement of the wreaths, uniting the community in a shared act of respect and gratitude towards the nation's veterans.

The Mission of Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit that focuses on remembering and honoring veterans. Its mission, 'Remember, Honor, Teach,' is carried out in part by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad. The wreath retirement ceremony at the Dallas -- Fort Worth National Cemetery is an integral part of this nationwide endeavor.