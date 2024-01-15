Volunteers Honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a Day of Service at Westmoreland Food Bank

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, approximately 100 volunteers came together at the Westmoreland Food Bank in Delmont, Pa, to partake in the second annual Day of Service. Demonstrating the true spirit of community service, these volunteers, comprising of students, families, and individuals from varied walks of life, dedicated their day off to a mission: feeding the hungry. They diligently worked to prepare food boxes for active duty service members, military veterans, and senior citizens.

Advertisment

Hunger Among Senior Citizens: An Invisible Crisis

Jennifer Miller, the CEO of Westmoreland Food Bank, emphasized the often overlooked plight of senior citizens. She underscored that this group is particularly vulnerable and frequently hesitant to seek assistance. The food bank's mission, thus, holds a significant focus on addressing this silent crisis, ensuring these citizens are not forgotten in their struggle against hunger.

Embodying Dr. King's Legacy of Service

Advertisment

Volunteers such as Richard Means and Ruth Tolbert echoed Miller's sentiments, expressing their dedication to the cause. They shared their belief in the importance of serving others, especially those in need of food assistance. Through their contributions, they sought to honor not only the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. but also his enduring legacy of service to the community.

Addressing Food Insecurity: A Year-Round Commitment

The Westmoreland Food Bank's commitment to combating hunger extends beyond the Day of Service. In the previous year, the organization distributed over 6 million pounds of food, indicating their year-round dedication to the issue. They continue to welcome volunteers who wish to contribute their time to this noble cause, thereby addressing the ongoing issue of food insecurity.