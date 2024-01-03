Volkswagen Arteon Facing U.S. Discontinuation Amidst Poor Sales; ID.7 Poised to Take Over

Marking a significant turn in the automotive landscape, the Volkswagen Arteon, a mid-size sedan, is on the brink of discontinuation in the U.S. due to its dismal sales record. The shift in consumer preference towards more spacious crossovers and SUVs has cast a gloomy shadow over the Arteon’s future, with Volkswagen signaling to U.S. dealers about its imminent departure.

The Last of the Arteon

The 2024 model year is positioned to be the grand finale for the Arteon. The sedan, available in three distinct trim levels, carries a starting price tag of $43,010. Beneath the hood, the Arteon houses a robust 2.0L engine that churns out a commendable 300 hp. Potential buyers have the option of choosing between front-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations, adding to the sedan’s appeal.

Sedan Line Continuity

Despite the Arteon’s potential exit from the market, Volkswagen is not entirely abandoning its sedan customers. The automaker’s Jetta and Jetta GLI models will continue to cater to the segment that still appreciates the comfort and performance of sedans.

The Future of Volkswagen

As the Arteon prepares for its swan song, the all-electric ID.7 is slated to make its grand debut in 2024. The ID.7 is viewed as the spiritual successor to the Arteon, embodying the automaker’s commitment to a greener and more sustainable future.

Arteon Lives On Virtually

Even as the physical existence of the Arteon nears its end, the model has found a new lease of life in the virtual world. The conceptual Arteon Targa design, inspired by the iconic Porsche Targa, keeps the Arteon’s spirit alive. However, this two-door, open-top model will remain a virtual phenomenon as Volkswagen steers towards discontinuing the Arteon line.