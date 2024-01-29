Volkswagen Announces Major Organizational Changes, Appoints New Head of Development in China

Volkswagen has announced the appointment of Thomas Ulbrich as the new Head of Development in China, effective from April 1, 2024. Currently serving as the Board Member for New Mobility at the German automotive giant, Ulbrich's new role will see him leading the merger of the New Mobility and Technical Development divisions.

The move aims to optimize the brand's performance program and development processes, with a focus on future drive technologies and vehicle development.

Organizational Streamlining at Volkswagen

Falling in line with the company's plan to reduce the Board of Management from eight to seven members, the merger under Ulbrich's leadership is expected to ensure more efficient structures and stronger networking within the brand. Ulbrich will leverage synergies with joint venture companies and new partners in China, aiming to drive forward the technological localization of the portfolio. His responsibilities will also include the development of Volkswagen's first local electric platform.

Implications of Ulbrich's Appointment

Ulbrich's appointment comes at a crucial juncture as Volkswagen seeks to gain a competitive edge against local rivals in China's burgeoning automotive market. His expertise will contribute significantly to the brand's growth in China, particularly in the development of intelligent, fully networked electric cars. The reshuffled organizational structure, with a concentrated focus on future drive technologies, positions Volkswagen strategically to navigate the rapidly evolving automotive landscape.

Global Business Highlights

In other business news, Swiss banking giants UBS and Credit Suisse saw a dip in their market share in the Swiss funds business, falling from 39.3% in 2022 to 37.6% in 2023. The New York Stock Exchange President, Lynn Martin, noted that companies are continuing with IPO plans despite anticipated market volatility. Following Middle East attacks, oil prices experienced fluctuations. Swiss building material company Holcim Ltd announced plans to spin off its North American unit, potentially unlocking a higher valuation. Furniture retail company IKEA is countering price increases from 2022 by reducing prices on select products across various countries. Reddit Inc is considering a valuation of at least $5 billion for its IPO, despite private shares valuation suggesting a lower figure in the volatile market. Amazon has withdrawn its proposed acquisition of iRobot due to antitrust concerns, while Toyota's chief, Koji Sato, apologized for flawed testing at a group company. General Motors' CEO Mary Barra is set to assure investors that the company can compete effectively amidst industry challenges. Lastly, the Czech Republic's government has entered into a $6.6 billion deal with the United States for the acquisition of 24 F-35 fighter jets, marking a significant investment in the Czech military.