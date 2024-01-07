Volkan Yilmaz: The Man Behind the Destruction of Luxury Goods

Social media platforms are known to showcase a variety of content, but Volkan Yilmaz, popularly known as Tanner Leatherstein, has carved a unique niche for himself. With a following exceeding 950,000 on TikTok alone, Yilmaz has garnered significant attention and intrigue by destroying luxury goods on camera. Yet, his actions are not mere demonstrations of destruction. They serve a deeper purpose: disclosing the real standard and craftsmanship of luxury items.

Exposing the True Worth of Luxury

Yilmaz’s approach to examining luxury goods is unorthodox, to say the least. He cuts, tears, and even burns these items in a bid to educate his audience about their true value. His process often demonstrates that the cost of production for these items is a mere fraction of their retail price, thus challenging the perception of luxury.

A Journey Rooted in Leather

The genesis of Yilmaz’s journey can be traced back to a family-owned tannery in Turkey. With extensive experience in the leather industry across different countries, Yilmaz’s knowledge and insights form the backbone of his current endeavours. His passion for leather led him to create his own brand, Pegai, in the United States.

Ambition and Achievement

Yilmaz’s story isn’t just about social media fame or leather expertise. It’s a tale of ambition and achievement. Winning a US green card lottery, moving to Chicago, earning an MBA, working as a management consultant, and then pursuing his passion for leather full-time, Yilmaz embodies the spirit of relentless pursuit. In 2019, he made a significant move to Dallas to continue his leather-focused activities.