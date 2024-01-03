en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

VolitionRX Ltd Experiences Significant Trading Activity Amid Mixed Performance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
VolitionRX Ltd Experiences Significant Trading Activity Amid Mixed Performance

Shares of VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX:VNRX), a company listed on the American Stock Exchange, witnessed a remarkable surge in trading activity during its recent session. A significant 2.56 million shares exchanged hands, a figure notably higher than its 10-day and 3-month average trading volumes. The session ended with a substantial 46.44% increase in the stock’s price, closing at $1.05 per share, marking a significant recovery from its 52-week low of $0.55, albeit still markedly below its 52-week high of $2.70.

VolitionRX’s Mixed Performance and Future Outlook

Despite the recent positive momentum, VolitionRX’s stock performance presents a mixed picture. The last six months have seen a 25.53% decrease in the stock value. However, a 5.45% annual growth rate underpins a sense of resilience, despite it being lower than the industry average. The future, though, looks promising for the company. VolitionRX is slated to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 18, 2024. Market analysts have given a consensus overweight recommendation on the stock, with a target price range of $2.50 to $4.50.

Major Stakeholders and Earnings Outlook

The major shareholders of VNRX include insiders who own 24.62% of the company, and institutional holders. Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. and Blackrock Inc. are the top institutional shareholders. The earnings outlook for VolitionRX looks positive, with an estimated growth rate of 11.82% projected for 2024.

Recent Developments

VolitionRX’s shares saw a 46% surge following the announcement of the company receiving $13 million in milestone payments under a license and supply agreement between its unit, Belgian Volition, and Heska. Such developments contribute significantly to the company’s financial health and its attractiveness to investors.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
17 seconds ago
Technologists Unfazed by Layoffs: High Demand for Skills Fosters Job Security
2023 was a tumultuous year for the job market, marked by significant layoffs across various sectors. However, a recent survey on bonus expectations has shed light on an intriguing trend—the resilience and optimism of technologists. The survey reveals that only 31.3% of technologists, including engineers and technology professionals, fear for their job security, despite the
Technologists Unfazed by Layoffs: High Demand for Skills Fosters Job Security
Eaton Vance Municipals Trust Certifies Prospectus Forms Amidst Changing Regulatory Landscape
1 min ago
Eaton Vance Municipals Trust Certifies Prospectus Forms Amidst Changing Regulatory Landscape
Electricite du Laos: A Journey Towards Efficiency and Financial Stability
1 min ago
Electricite du Laos: A Journey Towards Efficiency and Financial Stability
Global Surge in Data Center Demand: A 2024 Perspective
22 seconds ago
Global Surge in Data Center Demand: A 2024 Perspective
Plus-Size Gym Wear: An Expanding Market With Room for Improvement
38 seconds ago
Plus-Size Gym Wear: An Expanding Market With Room for Improvement
Data Security: Safeguarding the 'Crown Jewels' of Organizations
49 seconds ago
Data Security: Safeguarding the 'Crown Jewels' of Organizations
Latest Headlines
World News
Nagaland at 60: A Journey of Trials, Triumphs, and Hopes for the Future
29 seconds
Nagaland at 60: A Journey of Trials, Triumphs, and Hopes for the Future
Gonzaga's Tenuous Path to the NCAA Tournament: An Unusual Season of Struggles
33 seconds
Gonzaga's Tenuous Path to the NCAA Tournament: An Unusual Season of Struggles
Plus-Size Gym Wear: An Expanding Market With Room for Improvement
38 seconds
Plus-Size Gym Wear: An Expanding Market With Room for Improvement
Potential Changes to Georgia Election Laws: A Response to GOP Concerns
38 seconds
Potential Changes to Georgia Election Laws: A Response to GOP Concerns
Narendra Modi: A Journey Shaped by Devotion and Cultural Heritage
47 seconds
Narendra Modi: A Journey Shaped by Devotion and Cultural Heritage
Eldoret Community Honors Outgoing MTRH CEO Dr. Wilson Aruasa for Exceptional Tenure
53 seconds
Eldoret Community Honors Outgoing MTRH CEO Dr. Wilson Aruasa for Exceptional Tenure
Swansea City Close to Appointing Luke Williams as New Manager
58 seconds
Swansea City Close to Appointing Luke Williams as New Manager
HPV-Related Cancer Survival Rates: The Difference between Academic and Community Centers
1 min
HPV-Related Cancer Survival Rates: The Difference between Academic and Community Centers
Chiefs to Rest Patrick Mahomes for Final Regular-Season Game; Backup QB Gabbert Steps In
2 mins
Chiefs to Rest Patrick Mahomes for Final Regular-Season Game; Backup QB Gabbert Steps In
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
44 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
46 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app