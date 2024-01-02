Volato Skyrockets as the Leading HondaJet Operator in the U.S.

In a bold move that underscores its commitment to modern, efficient private aviation, Volato, an American private aviation company, has successfully expanded its HondaJet fleet by a staggering 50%, reaching a total of 24 planes by the end of December 2023. This significant growth has now made Volato the largest HondaJet operator in the United States, a feat that resonates with the company’s long-term sustainability goals.

Careful Strategy and Creative Approach

Steering this expansion was none other than Matt Liotta, the CEO and co-founder of Volato, who emphasized the company’s careful strategy as a vital aspect of their growth. Volato has employed a creative approach to increase its HondaJet numbers, not just relying on the conventional method of placing orders with the factory, but also acquiring aircraft through the open market.

Impressive Growth in 2023

Throughout 2023, the company added eight new HondaJets to its fleet, demonstrating its commitment to growth and to offering the best in private aviation options. This expansion is not an isolated event, but part of a trend that saw the company’s fleet grow by 50%. This growth, however, is not just about numbers. It’s about a commitment to the future of private aviation, to the clients who trust Volato with their travel needs, and to the industry as a whole.

Looking Ahead: More Growth and Innovation

Yet, Volato’s vision doesn’t stop here. Plans are already in place to add an additional 10 HondaJet aircraft to its fleet in 2024, further solidifying its position as a leader in the field. Moreover, the company recently signed a letter of intent with HondaJet for its new Echelon aircraft, which will be the first light jet capable of transcontinental flights, offering an unrivaled experience to its passengers. Alongside its expansion, Volato also celebrated a significant corporate milestone, completing its SPAC merger with Proof Acquisition Corp., and started trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SOAR, raising over $60m in new capital.

As we step into 2024, Volato stands as a testament to what can be achieved with careful planning, strategic growth, and an unwavering commitment to the future of aviation.