en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Volato Skyrockets as the Leading HondaJet Operator in the U.S.

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:04 am EST
Volato Skyrockets as the Leading HondaJet Operator in the U.S.

In a bold move that underscores its commitment to modern, efficient private aviation, Volato, an American private aviation company, has successfully expanded its HondaJet fleet by a staggering 50%, reaching a total of 24 planes by the end of December 2023. This significant growth has now made Volato the largest HondaJet operator in the United States, a feat that resonates with the company’s long-term sustainability goals.

Careful Strategy and Creative Approach

Steering this expansion was none other than Matt Liotta, the CEO and co-founder of Volato, who emphasized the company’s careful strategy as a vital aspect of their growth. Volato has employed a creative approach to increase its HondaJet numbers, not just relying on the conventional method of placing orders with the factory, but also acquiring aircraft through the open market.

Impressive Growth in 2023

Throughout 2023, the company added eight new HondaJets to its fleet, demonstrating its commitment to growth and to offering the best in private aviation options. This expansion is not an isolated event, but part of a trend that saw the company’s fleet grow by 50%. This growth, however, is not just about numbers. It’s about a commitment to the future of private aviation, to the clients who trust Volato with their travel needs, and to the industry as a whole.

Looking Ahead: More Growth and Innovation

Yet, Volato’s vision doesn’t stop here. Plans are already in place to add an additional 10 HondaJet aircraft to its fleet in 2024, further solidifying its position as a leader in the field. Moreover, the company recently signed a letter of intent with HondaJet for its new Echelon aircraft, which will be the first light jet capable of transcontinental flights, offering an unrivaled experience to its passengers. Alongside its expansion, Volato also celebrated a significant corporate milestone, completing its SPAC merger with Proof Acquisition Corp., and started trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SOAR, raising over $60m in new capital.

As we step into 2024, Volato stands as a testament to what can be achieved with careful planning, strategic growth, and an unwavering commitment to the future of aviation.

0
Aviation Business United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sea World Helicopter Crash Pilot Tested Positive for Cocaine, Investigation Reveals

By Mazhar Abbas

High Court Directs Health Ministry to Lift Barriers in Aerial Medical Evacuation Services

By Shivani Chauhan

Soaring High: Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Boosts International Flight Services

By Rafia Tasleem

Air India Express Aims for Expansion in Tier 2 and 3 Cities, Plans to Double Fleet

By Dil Bar Irshad

AAR Extends Aviation Support Services with ASL Airlines: A Strategic E ...
@Aviation · 30 mins
AAR Extends Aviation Support Services with ASL Airlines: A Strategic E ...
heart comment 0
Pilot’s Oversight Leads to Near-Fatal Plane Crash in Los Angeles

By BNN Correspondents

Pilot's Oversight Leads to Near-Fatal Plane Crash in Los Angeles
Avion Express Initiates Process for AOC in Brazil, Aims at Global Expansion

By Saboor Bayat

Avion Express Initiates Process for AOC in Brazil, Aims at Global Expansion
Southwest Airlines Stock Downgraded Amid Concerns Over Growth Rate

By Shivani Chauhan

Southwest Airlines Stock Downgraded Amid Concerns Over Growth Rate
SAS Expands Flight Network for Summer, Adds New European Destinations

By Justice Nwafor

SAS Expands Flight Network for Summer, Adds New European Destinations
Latest Headlines
World News
Mamelodi Sundowns' 'Mad-Dog Mentality': A Test of Resilience Amidst Challenges
13 seconds
Mamelodi Sundowns' 'Mad-Dog Mentality': A Test of Resilience Amidst Challenges
Oxford City Suffers Defeat While Violence Mars Banbury United's Match
23 seconds
Oxford City Suffers Defeat While Violence Mars Banbury United's Match
WHO Updates Mental Health Guidelines to Broaden Global Treatment Scope
51 seconds
WHO Updates Mental Health Guidelines to Broaden Global Treatment Scope
Senator Christopher Go Urges Modernization of Bureau of Immigration
2 mins
Senator Christopher Go Urges Modernization of Bureau of Immigration
Gozo's First Blood Donation Drive of 2024: A Call to Save Lives
3 mins
Gozo's First Blood Donation Drive of 2024: A Call to Save Lives
Rift in UK Government over Asylum Seekers Channel Crossings
4 mins
Rift in UK Government over Asylum Seekers Channel Crossings
Bounce Back: A Health-Conscious Elixir for the Morning After
4 mins
Bounce Back: A Health-Conscious Elixir for the Morning After
Nasarawa State Gears Up for Local Government Elections Amid Calls for More Active Political Parties
4 mins
Nasarawa State Gears Up for Local Government Elections Amid Calls for More Active Political Parties
Indonesia Allocates Significant Budget for 2024 General Elections
4 mins
Indonesia Allocates Significant Budget for 2024 General Elections
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app