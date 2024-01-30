Vocalist Terrian Debuts Full-Length Album 'Give It Time'

Vocal sensation Terrian has unveiled her highly anticipated debut full-length album, titled 'Give It Time.' A resplendent amalgamation of pop, R&B, and Gospel influences, the album stands as a testament to Terrian's artistic versatility and growth over the years. The album is embellished with guest appearances from notable artists such as TobyMac, Aaron Cole, and Joshua Aaron, enhancing its musical richness and diversity.

Chart-Topping Singles and Collaborative Efforts

The album's spotlight is shared by Terrian's Top 25 single 'Big God,' her current hit 'Honestly, We Just Need Jesus,' and the eponymous title track 'Give It Time.' TobyMac has not only graced the album as a guest artist but also donned the hat of a co-producer alongside other prolific producers like Joel Setien, Jordan Mohilowski, and Kyle Williams. This collaborative effort has lent a unique sonic texture to the album, making it a standout piece in today's music landscape.

A Journey of Patience and Growth

Having inked a deal with Gotee Records in 2017, 'Give It Time' mirrors Terrian's journey of evolution and patience. The album underscores the virtue of waiting and trusting in the process, a theme that resonates deeply with Terrian's personal and musical trajectory. Her single 'Honestly, We Just Need Jesus' has not only charted on the Billboard Christian Airplay and Mediabase Christian Impressions but has also found a spot on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs charts. Furthermore, the single has been featured on popular radio networks like K-LOVE and Sirius XM, amplifying its reach.

Recognition and Upcoming Tour

Terrian's talent and musical prowess have not gone unnoticed. She was named Pandora's Artist to Watch in 2021 and has seen success with previous singles like 'Light It Up' and 'Let Love Lead.' As she basks in the success of her debut album, Terrian is all set to embark on a tour with TobyMac and the Diverse City band, among others. This tour marks the commencement of her album release celebration, a testament to her hard work and the positive reception of 'Give It Time.'