VOC Energy Trust Announces Q4 Profit Distribution Amid Weather Concerns

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC), a statutory trust that oversees net profit interests in oil and gas properties, declared a distribution of net profits of $3,230,000, or $0.19 per unit, for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The distribution will be payable on February 14, 2024, to unitholders on record as of January 30, 2024.

Advertisment

Impact of Severe Weather on Future Distributions

However, the Trust cautioned that its subsequent quarterly distribution could suffer a downturn due to severe winter storms in Kansas and Texas. These weather disturbances have interrupted electricity and access to certain properties, causing a deferral of roughly 12,500 to 15,000 net barrels of oil. Consequently, the adverse weather conditions have impacted the operations of the underlying properties.

Recovery Anticipated by VOC Brazos

Advertisment

VOC Brazos, the entity managing the Trust, projects that a majority of the curtailed production will be restored by January's end, with diminished storm impacts expected in the quarter ending June 30, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risks

This announcement includes forward-looking statements about the potential impacts of the storms on future production and distributions. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, such as actual drilling results, the inherent dangers of oil and gas drilling and production, the ability of purchasers to make payments, actions by OPEC members, and other factors detailed in the Trust's Annual Report filed with the SEC. The Trust has clarified that any discrepancies in actual cash receipts could influence the distributable amount and has not committed to updating the statements in this press release.