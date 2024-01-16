VMI Releasing Acquires Opioid Crisis Drama 'Junction' Featuring Bryan Greenberg's Directorial Debut

VMI Releasing, under the leadership of Chad Verdi, has recently acquired rights to the much-anticipated opioid crisis drama, 'Junction.' The film, marking the directorial debut of renowned actor Bryan Greenberg, is slated for a dual release, both in theaters and Video-On-Demand, on January 24.

A Multifaceted Narrative

'Junction' presents a unique narrative on the opioid crisis in America, unraveled through the distinct perspectives of three key characters. These include a CEO of a pharmaceutical company, a doctor, and a patient. Each character grapples with the repercussions of their actions that have direct or indirect ties to the opioid epidemic. The film's trailer features a poignant scene wherein Greenberg's character, Michael, is seen pleading for opioids, underscoring the urgency and desperation of those caught in the crisis.

Star-Studded Cast

The film boasts a star-studded cast with actors such as Josh Peck, Sophia Bush, and Jamie Chung, who is Greenberg's spouse in real life. Additional cast members include Griffin Dunne, Ashley Madekwe, and Ryan Eggold. Verdi, acknowledging the strength of the cast, credits their positive response to Greenberg's compelling script.

Behind The Scenes

'Junction' was filmed in Rhode Island and produced by Verdi Productions and Public School Productions. The executive production team includes Andre Relis, J.D. Beaufils, Tom DeNucci, Charles Hertzfeld, Ramin Arani, Scott Annan, and Thomas Sandgaard of the Sandgaard Foundation. Other key contributors to the production team include Bryan Greenberg himself, Chad A. Verdi, Aaron Kaufman, Anthony Gudas, Michelle Verdi, Chad A. Verdi Jr., Paul Luba, and Garrett Bates.