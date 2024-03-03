VMAs 2024: Olivia Rodrigo, Nelly Furtado's Fashion Highlights

When it comes to red carpets, the MTV Video Music Awards - or VMAs as they're best known - is largely considered the most fun in fashion terms. With a history of outrageous outfits (who could forget Lady Gaga's now iconic meat dress?), this year's awards were no different. Black-tie evening dresses obviously featured. Olivia Rodrigo was literally shining in a custom Ludovic De Saint Sernin iridescent gown made up of 150,000 Swarovski crystals. But plenty of stars got the naked dressing brief, including Nelly Furtado.

The Dazzling and the Daring

The artist arrived on the carpet in what at first appeared to be a demure look consisting of a black floor-length dress with a crew neckline and long sleeves. As soon as Nelly turned around, it was a completely different story though. Her dress was almost completely backless, plunging alllll the way down to her butt. At first, we were seriously confused how Nelly's dress was staying in place. But it seems she avoided a wardrobe malfunction thanks to a thin piece of fabric that connected the centre of the back of the dress to each of her shoulders.

Styling and Accessories

Nelly kept the rest of her look simple, adding black strappy heeled sandals, so all attention was firmly focused on the rear of her Dundas World design. Silver hoop earrings and a sparkly ring were her only accessories, while her hair was styled in a side part with sleek relaxed waves. Her makeup look was equally minimal, with a cat-eye flick adding subtle drama. And it turns out, Nelly isn't the only famous face to have rocked the dress. Zendaya posed in the exact same 'fit for a photoshoot in Elle USA's current September issue.

A Trendsetting Moment

It's the mohawk of dresses - business in the front, party at the back. This year's VMAs showcased not just the creativity and personal style of the artists but also the intricate details that go into making a red carpet look memorable. From Olivia Rodrigo's sparkling ensemble to Nelly Furtado's daring backless number, the event was a reminder of the playful and innovative spirit of music industry fashion. As these styles make their rounds on social media and fashion magazines, they're likely to inspire a new wave of trends and discussions around red carpet dressing.