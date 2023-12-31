en English
Business

Vizio Settles Lawsuit Over Misleading TV Refresh Rates for $3 Million

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:33 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 10:15 am EST
Vizio Settles Lawsuit Over Misleading TV Refresh Rates for $3 Million

Vizio, a renowned television manufacturer, has agreed to a $3 million settlement in a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit alleged that the company misled consumers about the effective refresh rates of its televisions.

Although Vizio advertised TVs with 120Hz or 240Hz Effective Refresh Rate, the actual native refresh rate was primarily 60Hz.

The company denied any wrongdoing but agreed to provide payments of up to $50 to eligible California purchasers, enhanced services, and a one-year limited warranty.

Controversial Marketing Tactics

The lawsuit brings attention to controversial marketing terms used by TV manufacturers and the casual use of refresh rate terminology.

This terminology can be deceiving to consumers, who may not fully understand the difference between effective and native refresh rates.

While Vizio marketed its TVs with an ‘effective’ refresh rate of 120Hz or 240Hz, the actual ‘native’ refresh rate of the TVs was mostly 60Hz. This discrepancy led to the class action lawsuit against the company.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

