Vizio Settles Lawsuit Over Misleading TV Refresh Rates for $3 Million

Vizio, a renowned television manufacturer, has agreed to a $3 million settlement in a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit alleged that the company misled consumers about the effective refresh rates of its televisions.

Although Vizio advertised TVs with 120Hz or 240Hz Effective Refresh Rate, the actual native refresh rate was primarily 60Hz.

The company denied any wrongdoing but agreed to provide payments of up to $50 to eligible California purchasers, enhanced services, and a one-year limited warranty.

Controversial Marketing Tactics

The lawsuit brings attention to controversial marketing terms used by TV manufacturers and the casual use of refresh rate terminology.

This terminology can be deceiving to consumers, who may not fully understand the difference between effective and native refresh rates.

While Vizio marketed its TVs with an ‘effective’ refresh rate of 120Hz or 240Hz, the actual ‘native’ refresh rate of the TVs was mostly 60Hz. This discrepancy led to the class action lawsuit against the company.

