Vizio Agrees to $3 Million Settlement Over Deceptive TV Refresh Rate Marketing

In a significant turn of events, Vizio, the popular TV manufacturer, has agreed to a settlement of $3 million in a class action lawsuit over alleged deceptive marketing practices. Despite the company’s persistent denial of any wrongdoing, the settlement comes as a response to accusations of false advertising about the ‘effective’ refresh rates of their TVs.

Understanding the Refresh Rate Controversy

Central to the lawsuit was the deceptive use of the term ‘effective refresh rate.’ Vizio marketed some of its models as having a 120Hz or 240Hz Effective Refresh Rate, whereas they allegedly have a native refresh rate of just 60Hz. This discrepancy has reportedly caused significant confusion and frustration among buyers, leading to the legal action.

Details of the Settlement

Vizio, while continuing to deny any misconduct, has consented to put an end to the disputed advertising practices. The settlement covers all Vizio TVs purchased in California since April 30, 2014, until the final court judgment. The final approval hearing is scheduled for June 20, 2024. In addition to ceasing the misleading marketing, the company has agreed to provide enhanced services and a limited one-year warranty to all Settlement Class Members.

Eligible claimants, who purchased a Vizio TV after April 30th, 2014, may be entitled to compensation if they submit their claims before March 30, next year. They potentially receive a payment of up to $50, marking a victory for consumer rights.