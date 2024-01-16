ViX Announces Launch of Ad-Supported Premium Tier in the U.S.

In a move to bolster its reach and affordability, premier Spanish-language streaming service, ViX, announces the impending launch of a new ad-supported Premium tier in the U.S. later this year. This new tier, dubbed as ViX Premium with Ads, is designed to grant subscribers access to exclusive content, encompassing original series, movies, and live sports, at a more cost-effective price, courtesy of included advertisements.

Responding to Market Success

The introduction of this tier comes on the heels of the success of ViX's existing AVOD (ad-supported video on demand) service and the burgeoning growth of their SVOD (subscription video on demand) subscriptions. Pierluigi Gazzolo, CEO of ViX at TelevisaUnivision, elaborated that this move aims to render the platform more accessible to U.S. customers and furnish more opportunities for brands to connect with the audience.

ViX's Expansion Strategy

While pricing details for the new tier are yet to be unveiled, ViX continues to offer a free tier known as ViX Gratis, which enjoys the patronage of over 40 million users in Spanish-speaking Americas. Both ViX Gratis and ViX Premium are available through a range of devices and platforms, including the ViX app, connected TV devices, retail partners, and vix.com. ViX boasts a comprehensive content library, holding 75,000 hours of programming spanning various genres.

Part of the Larger Ecosystem

ViX forms part of the larger TelevisaUnivision Spanish-language content ecosystem, complementing their linear business. TelevisaUnivision stands as a leading Spanish-language media company with an expansive content library and production capabilities, driving a range of platforms and networks. The launch of ViX Premium with Ads is set to further extend the reach of the product to more consumers and create additional opportunities for brands to engage with the expanding audience.