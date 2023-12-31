en English
VIWMA Fosters Environmental Responsibility Through Sports Collaborations

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:28 am EST
VIWMA Fosters Environmental Responsibility Through Sports Collaborations

As summer peaks, the Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) remains steadfast in its commitment to environmental conservation through its robust community engagement. A notable milestone is their recent collaboration with the Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp, a partnership built to promote sustainability and instill environmental responsibility among the youth. The camp participants proudly sported gear from the Preserving Paradise Buddies (PPB) initiative, a testament to the success of this alliance.

Uniting Sports and Sustainability

The collaboration with the Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp is a part of VIWMA’s Preserving Paradise Buddies initiative. The goal is to connect with the community, including institutions like the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, and involve them in waste diversion efforts. By integrating sports and sustainability, VIWMA aims to attract the attention of young individuals and instill in them a sense of environmental responsibility.

Community Engagement at Its Best

The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority believes in the power of community engagement in promoting environmental awareness. This partnership serves as a shining example of how collaborations can drive change, encouraging sustainable practices and waste diversion among the residents of the Virgin Islands. These initiatives align with VIWMA’s broad mission to foster a culture of sustainability within the community.

Building a Sustainable Future

VIWMA continues to amplify its waste diversion initiatives through presentations and diverse outreach efforts. By uniting with local organizations like the Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp, VIWMA underscores its commitment to promoting recycling, reducing waste, and building a sustainable future. The Authority expresses its gratitude to the camp for its contribution to waste diversion and emphasizes the transformative power of such community partnerships.

United States
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

