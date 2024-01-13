VIWMA Announces Hiring Initiative; Applications Due by January 11, 2024

The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA), in its ongoing effort to bolster its team, has announced a recruitment drive. The deadline for applications is Thursday, January 11, 2024. As an equal opportunity employer, VIWMA is calling for interested candidates to apply for the publicly advertised positions.

Application Process

Candidates are expected to complete an employment application form, ensuring that all questions are answered fully and accurately. Along with the completed form, they need to submit their resume either via email, mail, or by physically dropping them off at the designated location in Charlotte Amalie, VI. It’s important to note that applications that are incomplete, illegible, or unsigned will not be considered.

Retention of Applications

VIWMA will keep all submitted applications on file for a one-year period. This provides candidates with the opportunity to be considered for future job openings that may arise during that time.

Contact and Further Assistance

For those needing further assistance, the announcement also provides contact information for the St. Croix, St. Thomas, and St. John locations. Additionally, there is a Territory Hotline number available. The job opportunities, when they become available, are listed in a section that directs candidates to download the employment application form.