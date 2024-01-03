Vitus Energy Addresses Fuel-Related Heating Issues in Alaska Amidst Extreme Cold

Vitus Energy is grappling with fuel-related heating problems that have affected customers in Bethel and communities along Alaska’s Kuskokwim River. The fuel issues emerged before Christmas, during a period of severe cold, with temperatures plunging to nearly -45 degrees Fahrenheit. The company is responding to this crisis by conducting service calls and distributing an anti-gel additive at undisclosed locations.

Gelling Fuel Impact on Communities

The fuel complications have impacted various facilities, including schools in McGrath and Takotna, which are part of the Iditarod Area School District. Maintenance Director Steve Graham has been using Diesel 911, a well-known additive, to keep heating systems operational while awaiting further supplies from Vitus Energy. In Bethel, a NAPA Auto Parts store reported a sell-out of Diesel 911 shortly after Christmas, indicating the high demand amidst the fuel crisis.

Public Reaction and Legal Ramifications

Local residents and Anchorage-based lawyer Myron Angstman have expressed concerns about the underperforming fuel. Angstman is considering a potential civil suit against Vitus Energy, gathering accounts for the same. Bethel resident Fritz Charles echoed the sentiments of many when he voiced his frustration and called for Vitus to cover homeowner expenses resulting from the poor-performing fuel.

Vitus Energy’s Response and Further Actions

CEO of Vitus Energy, Mark Smith, stated that the company has gained better insight into the source and volume of the problematic fuel, although he did not disclose specifics. State Representative C.J. McCormick has also become involved, seeking to understand the situation in-depth and offering assistance to the affected individuals. However, the company has remained somewhat vague about the specifics surrounding the poor-performing fuel sold to its customers.